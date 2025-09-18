

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has announced that it has secured 150 billion pounds ($205 billion) worth of investment from US companies, as President Donald Trump began a state visit to the country.



These deals are estimated to create more than 7,600 high-quality jobs - from apprenticeships in clean energy to careers in biotech and AI.



With the package, major US investment will be flowing into clean energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing - key sectors in the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy.



Flagship new commitments unveiled Wednesday include 90 billion pounds new investment from Blackstone for datacenter development in the UK, 3.9 billion pound investment from leading investment firm Prologis to strengthen its current investment at Cambridge Biomedical Campus and major upgrade to Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, and 150 million pound investment from American tech company Amentum.



Palantir will invest up to 1.5 billion pounds to help make the UK a defense innovation leader and create up to 350 new jobs.



Boeing will convert two 737 aircraft in Birmingham for the US Air Force - the first USAF aircraft built in the UK in more than 50 years . US Engineering firm STAX has committed 37 million pounds to expand their UK operations and pioneer emission reducing technology at ports around the country.



Major funding has been committed into UK-based R&D and startups, accelerating growth in biotech, AI, and advanced manufacturing.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'When we back British brilliance, champion our world-class industries, and forge deeper global alliances - especially with friends like the US - we help shape the future for generations to come and make people across the country better off'.



He added, 'Jobs, growth and opportunity is what I promised for working people, and it's exactly what this State Visit is delivering'.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News