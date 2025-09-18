Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of property-wide geophysical and geochemical surveys at the Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or "Project") in southeastern Suriname (Figure 1). The surveys are intended to support growth-focused drilling around current targets, further improve the Company's understanding of regional-to-deposit scale controls on gold mineralization, and identify new exploration targets.

Colin Padget, President & CEO, commented, "More than half of the Antino Property remains completely unexplored by modern systematic exploration methods. This fall we intend to complete property-wide auger sampling at a spacing that has been effective at identifying major gold occurrences elsewhere at Antino. Additionally, the concurrent airborne geophysical surveys use the latest technology to provide high-resolution datasets that we believe are key to unlocking the full exploration potential of the target-rich geological environment at Antino. We are continuing aggressive exploration drilling on the project with our ongoing 60,000 m program, and we look forward to providing an update to the market with results in the near-term."

Auger Sampling

As shown in Figure 2, extensive property wide auger sampling programs comprising approximately 8,000 samples are underway to:

Extend recent and historical auger grids to gain full regional coverage across Antino at 400 m line spacing with 50 m sample spacing along lines

Infill regional coverage at 200 m line spacing over areas of historical auger gold anomalies and where mapping/prospecting work identified quartz veining and shearing at surface

Construct targeted 100 m line spaced grids over the Maria Geralda, Van Gogh, and Da Vinci gold trends (in progress). These more tightly spaced grids provide higher resolution geochemical data over regional-scale structures linked to Antino gold mineralization.

Airborne Geophysics

Founders has engaged Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. to conduct a coincident airborne time-domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetics survey at 100 m line spacing across the entire Project (Figure 3). The helicopter flown TargetEM26 system employed will deliver high resolution 3D conductivity-resistivity and magnetics data to up to 300 m vertical depth below surface. This system is widely recognized for its effectiveness in similar geologic terranes where it is known to successfully delineate key geological features associated with gold mineralization such as major faults, fold patterns, and the presence of intrusive complexes. These high-resolution datasets will aid in drill targeting on Founders' intermediate and emerging target areas as well as give new insights into areas that, to date, remain completely unexplored. Founders expects preliminary data from these surveys by mid Q4.

Ongoing Work at Antino

Founders Metals continues to aggressively advance drilling at Antino, with four drills turning: two drills at Upper Antino, one newly arrived drill at Parbo, and one drill at Maria Geralda. Current work includes:

Continued drilling at Upper Antino to extend gold mineralization along strike and between Froyo and Donut

Maiden 2,000 m drill program now underway at the Parbo target

Increased drill program at Maria Geralda following up on initial results in MG003 of 22.5 m of 11.88 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and subsequent 1,300 m long auger gold anomaly

Ongoing trenching, mapping, and prospecting to provide structural context for the second phase of drilling across high-priority targets including Van Gogh, Da Vinci, and Lawa during this dry season

Figure 1: Antino Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/266950_58cdd6e9942ef8d6_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Planned Auger Survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/266950_58cdd6e9942ef8d6_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Geophysics Survey Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/266950_58cdd6e9942ef8d6_003full.jpg

Notice of Change of Auditor

The Company's Board of Directors ("BoD") has appointed Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's new auditor, replacing MS Partners LLP ("MS Partners"). MS Partners resigned as auditor of the Company effective September 8, 2025. Davidson & Company LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor effective September 15, 2025. The Company has filed Notices of Change of Auditor in respect of this change under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

