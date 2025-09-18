

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased notably in July from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 8.69 billion from EUR 5.94 billion last year.



The goods surplus increased to EUR 8.69 billion from EUR 5.94 billion. Similarly, the surplus in services trade grew to EUR 2.10 billion from EUR 1.91 million.



The primary income balance turned to a surplus of EUR 0.9 billion from a EUR 1.30 billion deficit a year ago. Meanwhile, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 1.79 billion from EUR 1.01 billion.



The capital account surplus was EUR 318 million in July versus EUR 146 million in the previous year. The financial account surplus declined to EUR 11.57 billion from EUR 14.25 billion.



In the twelve months ending in July, the current account surplus came in at EUR 28.8 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, versus a EUR 19.7 billion deficit in the corresponding period of 2024.



