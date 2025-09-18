

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in 9 months and hints of further easing in 2025 impacted global market sentiment. Markets in the meanwhile are awaiting interest rate decisions by the Bank of England as well as Bank of Japan, widely expected to be a status quo.



Wall Street Futures are trading in strong positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe have rallied. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note amidst fears that China may delay stimulus measures.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Both the crude oil benchmarks have edged down. Gold declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,323.10, up 0.66% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,653.00, up 0.80% Germany's DAX at 23,640.39, up 1.26% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,219.35, up 0.12% France's CAC 40 at 7,877.23, up 1.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,439.45, up 1.30% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 45,329.00, up 1.20% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,745.20, down 0.83% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,831.66, down 1.15% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,544.85, down 1.35%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1837, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.3648, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 147.32, up 0.25% AUD/USD at 0.6659, up 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3769, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 96.93, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.052%, down 0.61% Germany at 2.6768%, down 0.01% France at 3.486%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.6350%, up 0.17% Japan at 1.599%, up 0.44%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.88, down 0.10%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.97, down 0.12%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,704.02, down 0.37%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $117,316.29, up 0.61% Ethereum at $4,599.73, up 2.26% XRP at $3.11, up 3.32% BNB at $1,001.34, up 4.76% Solana at $246.99, up 4.64%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News