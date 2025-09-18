Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK.H) (OTC: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company") announces that it intends to change its name to "BLOK Digital Ltd." (the "Name Change") and to consolidate its share capital on the basis of 4.8 pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Company's Board of Directors have approved the Name Change and Consolidation, and shareholders approved the same at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on August 13, 2025. The Company's stock symbol will remain "BLOK".

The Consolidation and Name Change remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will issue a further news release notifying shareholders as to when the effective date of the Consolidation and Name Change will occur.

The Company currently has 86,313,741 common shares issued and outstanding. After completion of the Consolidation, the Company expects to have approximately 17,982,029 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. The number of post-Consolidation common shares issuable to a shareholder shall be rounded up in the event that said shareholder was entitled to a fractional share equivalent to one-half or more of a post-Consolidation common share and shall be rounded down in the event that said shareholder was entitled to a fractional share equivalent to less than one-half of a post-Consolidation common share, provided that no shareholder shall be entitled to more than one such rounding up.

