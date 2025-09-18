Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 11:50
21,510 Euro
+0,94 % +0,200
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,37021,41014:44
21,37021,40014:43
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 13:30 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Håkan Buskhe to be appointed Chair of the Board of SKF Automotive

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Board of Directors today announces its intention to appoint Håkan Buskhe as the new Chair of the Board of the SKF Automotive business. The Automotive business continues to be part of the AB SKF group of companies.

As previously announced, the SKF Board of Directors has decided to initiate a separation of the Automotive business with the objective of a separate listing on Nasdaq Stockholm through a Lex Asea distribution to SKF's shareholders, subject to shareholder approval.

"As the work to internally separate the Automotive business progresses this is a natural step in the formation of the new Automotive business company structure," says Hans Stråberg, Chair of SKF Board of Directors.

Håkan Buskhe is CEO of FAM AB and Vice Chair of AB SKF. He is also the Chair of IPCO AB, Vice Chair of Stora Enso Oyj, Board member of FAM AB, Kopparfors Skogar AB, the Grand Group, Navigare Ventures AB, Swedish Defence University and Industrikraft AB.

"Håkan Buskhe is a recognized and highly experienced business leader with a breadth of qualifications in leading international businesses. He is well positioned to support the Automotive business on its journey towards becoming a truly stand-alone business within its segment and unlocking the full potential of SKF's Automotive business," Hans Stråberg continues.

More information on the separation of the Automotive business will be provided on SKF's Capital Markets Day on 11 November 2025.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/hakan-buskhe-to-be-appointed-chair-of-the-board-of-skf-automotive,c4236121

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4236121/3675541.pdf

20250918 Håkan Buskhe to be appointed Chair of the Board of SKF Automotive

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0831,c3470808

DJI 0831

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/hans-straberg,c3470806

Hans Stråberg

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/hakan-buskhe,c3470807

Håkan Buskhe

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakan-buskhe-to-be-appointed-chair-of-the-board-of-skf-automotive-302560427.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.