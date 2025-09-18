Atria Oyj: TOGETHER 2030: Atria publishes its new ambitious strategy for 2025-2030

Atria Plc, Company announcement, 18 September 2025, at 12.00 am

TOGETHER 2030: Atria publishes its new ambitious strategy for 2025-2030

Atria publishes its new strategy - TOGETHER 2030 - for 2025-2030, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving our vision - to become the winning Northern European food company. We will focus on growing and optimizing our core business, accelerating in growth categories with investments and resources, increasing collaboration across our countries for scale benefits and renewing for the future.

- We enter the 2030 strategy period from a strong position. We have a proud 120+ year heritage, strong financial momentum, and skilled, engaged people. Our new strategy is not a revolution, but an evolution that builds on our foundation while addressing the opportunities ahead. We are proud of our achievements - and ready to grow further Together, comments Atria Plc's CEO Kai Gyllström.

- Our financial targets remain largely unchanged. However, we have added a new net sales target - over EUR 2 billion - and raised the return on equity target to 12 percent from the previous 10 percent, says Gyllström.



New Strategic Focus and Targets:

The strategy maintains the existing vision Winning Northern European Food Company and mission Good Food - Better Mood.

The targets of the strategy are as follows:

Strong Financial Performance:

5% EBIT

12% ROE (+2 percentage points vs. previous)

40% Equity Ratio

50% Capital Distribution of the profit

Growth and Collaboration:

Above EUR 2 billion Net Sales (new financial target)

Above market value growth measured in value

Sustainable, Long-Term Renewal:

-42% Scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions (vs. 2020)

emissions (vs. 2020) -20% Scope 3 CO 2 emissions per meat kg (vs. 2020)



We aim to reach our targets through four Big Moves:

Grow and Optimize Core Business:

Red and processed meat are a large part of our core business and continue to be in focus in our next strategy period. The objective is to grow organically and optimize our efficiency.?

Accelerate in Growth Categories:

Poultry and Convenience food are the fastest growing categories in our portfolio, and we expect to grow fast in them. ?We have set ourselves up to capture profitable growth opportunities and will during our strategy period invest relatively more into these categories.?

Collaborate to Grow:

We have strong local presence in our four markets. We will drive collaboration and scale to become more efficient and to get the most out of our assets. Areas for increased collaboration include e.g. cross-border scale, Net Revenue Management and product exports.

Renew for the Future:

In addition to focusing on growth today, we must continuously renew to secure our future competitiveness. Our renewal focus is on sustainability, being best partner for owner-producers, developing our unique unified food chain with tech, continuing to develop our healthy food solutions and readiness to enter alternative proteins as well as empowering our people for growth.



The enablers of Atria strategy

ONE Atria culture

Commercial excellence

Efficiency, digital & AI

Safety, people & communication



To support the strategy, two new functions will be established within the Atria Group organization:

Atria Group Industrial Operations will be created to strengthen collaboration between business areas. The function aims to enhance production efficiency, intercompany supply chain as well as investment planning and execution. The function will be led by Tauno Perälä , who will be appointed as a member of Atria Group's Management Team.

will be created to strengthen collaboration between business areas. The function aims to enhance production efficiency, intercompany supply chain as well as investment planning and execution. The function will be led by , who will be appointed as a member of Atria Group's Management Team. Atria Group Product Export, led by Gustaf Birkoff, is formed to support the target of growing our product exports to countries outside of our core markets. The function will be responsible to generate new product export business and increase the collaboration between Business Areas in product exports.



