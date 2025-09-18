Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025 in Phoenix, AZ

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be participating in the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025 being held Tuesday, October 7that The Arrogant Butcher restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I once again look forward to engaging with investors and shareholders to discuss Aehr's innovative wafer-level test and packaged part burn-in solutions that are enabling the next generation of semiconductor devices across diverse markets," said Mr. Erickson. "This includes our recently announced order from a leading AI processor supplier for a wafer-level burn-in evaluation and correlation program, as well as additional volume production orders from a top hyperscaler for our Sonoma ultra-high-power packaged part burn-in systems. These wins underscore the growing adoption of our solutions and our success in expanding our addressable market within the rapidly growing AI semiconductor space. Aehr provides complete turnkey systems that improve the quality, reliability, and yield of a wide range of semiconductors, including silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, gallium nitride devices for advanced power conversion, and silicon photonics for data centers, 5G infrastructure and optical input/output (I/O). We are also seeing strong momentum with AI processors in both wafer level and packaged part device formats. The growing adoption of wafer level test and packaged part burn-in across these markets is a key growth driver for Aehr Test Systems."

The presentation material utilized at the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.aehr.com.

About the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025

The CEO Investor Summit is held annually each year during the SEMICON West industry trade show. For the first time, SEMICON West and the CEO Investor Summit will take place in downtown Phoenix, Arizona in October 2025. The CEO Investor Summit will take place on Tuesday, October 7th (the first day of SEMICON West) at The Arrogant Butcher restaurant, located adjacent to the Phoenix Convention Center. Event details include:

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is September 26, 2025.

RSVP Contacts for 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events website or contact either of the event co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Phone: (808) 960-2642

Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

