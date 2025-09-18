

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UNITAS 2025, the longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise in the world, has begun with an opening ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



UNITAS is the Latin term for unity.



This year, UNITAS is featuring approximately 8,000 personnel from 25 allied and partner nations, including multiple ships, submarines and aircraft. Forces will conduct operations off the East Coast of the United States and ashore around Naval Station Mayport, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, through October 6.



Participating nations include Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, and the U.S.



Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, said this year's theme, 'UNITAS Legacy of Maritime Partnerships', celebrates the enduring strength of alliances and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.



UNITAS is a comprehensive multinational exercise that aims at strengthening interoperability, enhancing operational readiness and fostering enduring partnerships among the participating nations.



The land portion of the exercise features marines and sailors conducting training events in Mayport including medical, cyber defense, and diving and salvage operations.



During the sea portion, forces will participate in events testing all warfare operations including live-fire exercises and an amphibious ship-to-shore landing and force withdrawal at Camp Lejeune.



Following the successful completion of UNITAS 2025, senior leaders from participating countries will join in a series of high-profile events along the East Coast, celebrating the Navy's 250th birthday, a historic milestone. This commemoration honors a legacy of protecting American interests, deterring aggression, and promoting prosperity and security, while also showcasing the Navy's enduring commitment to defending the American way of life, the U.S. Department of Defense said.



