Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Recognized as the #1 Pacesetter in Counterpoint Research's 2025 Entitlement Server Rankings, Highlighting Leadership in eSIM

Also the market leader in eSIM orchestration, Amdocs' integrated eSIM Cloud platform combines orchestration and entitlement servers - delivering a modern, seamless eSIM experience for service providers worldwide

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its recognition as the lead Pacesetter in Counterpoint Research's 2025 Global Entitlement Server Rankings. In addition to its leading position in eSIM orchestration, Amdocs' award-winning offering is now at the forefront of both Orchestration and Entitlement Server categories, powered by its eSIM Cloud platform - the industry's only fully integrated orchestration and entitlement platform.

"Amdocs emerged as the top player, excelling across most parameters of platform capability," said Mohit Agrawal, Research Director of AI and IoT, Counterpoint Research. "Over the past two years, it has led the market in new platform deployments, reinforcing its strong execution capabilities. Its ability to deliver large-scale deployments positions Amdocs as a benchmark for the industry."

Today, more than 40 leading operators and MVNOs across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific-including Telefónica Movistar Chile, Cellcom, Pelephone, Ice Norway, and Drei Austria - run on Amdocs' eSIM Cloud. Amdocs' solution is pre-integrated with all leading OEMs, including Apple and Google, and with all major SMDP+ vendors, ensuring operators meet device makers' requirements while accelerating time-to-market.

As eSIM adoption expands across smartphones, wearables, automotive, and IoT, entitlement servers play a critical role in enabling advanced use cases such as eSIM quick transfer, smartwatch provisioning, RCS, satellite connectivity, and 5G slicing. Unlike legacy solutions, the Amdocs eSIM Cloud is cloud-native, API-first, and modular, offering unmatched scalability and speed.

The Amdocs eSIM Cloud uniquely combines orchestration and entitlement server capabilities, enabling operators to:

Deliver a seamless, consistent eSIM customer journey across activation, provisioning, and entitlements.

Reduce integration complexity with a single, pre-integrated solution.

Rapidly launch new Apple, Android, and GSMA-standard services - including RCS, VoLTE, iMessage, satellite connectivity, and more - while monetizing 5G, IoT, and device innovations at scale.

Support for the latest devices, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro.

"As the adoption of eSIM has surged globally, it has become increasingly fundamental to enabling seamless connectivity. We are honored to be recognized for our integrated eSIM platform capabilities, supporting the rapid adoption of this technology at service providers around the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "This recognition highlights the importance of the silent backbone that underpins eSIM growth, ensuring device identity, policy enforcement, operator credentials, and other important functions are packaged in a seamless customer experience, enabling an evolution from static SIMs to dynamic, software-defined connectivity."

