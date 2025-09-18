Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2® Type II audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP, covering the Security, Availability and Confidentiality trust services criteria. This independent audit validates the design and operating effectiveness of Inverite's internal controls and reinforces the Company's commitment to protecting sensitive financial data.

The independent audit evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of Inverite's security-related controls over an extended review period. Completion of this audit provides independent validation of the Company's security program, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding sensitive financial data and supporting the compliance requirements of its enterprise and regulated clients.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II attestation is a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Karim Nanji, CEO at Inverite. "It reflects our dedication to meeting the rigorous security and compliance standards that our financial services clients demand and ensures we continue to earn their trust as they scale with our platform. This achievement also expands our opportunity to engage with enterprise-level financial institutions and lenders, where SOC 2 Type II certification is often a prerequisite to partnership and large-scale adoption. Importantly, this achievement opens the door to larger partnerships and increased revenue opportunities as we extend our reach across the financial services ecosystem."

"The successful completion of this audit highlights the maturity of our security framework and the strength of our internal processes," said Jim Chan, COO/CTO. "Inverite is committed to continuously enhancing our controls to support the evolving needs of our clients and the security of the data entrusted to us."

The SOC 2 Type II report is available to existing customers and qualified prospects under non-disclosure agreement upon request.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 30 billion financial data points from more than 7 million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

