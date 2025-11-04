Highlights:

Inverite appoints Justin Hartzman, fintech pioneer and co-founder of CoinSmart, as Strategic Advisor.

Builds on Inverite's plans to develop Tokenized Credit Infrastructure in the BNB Chain.

Tokenized Credit Infrastructure in the BNB Chain. Appointment advances Inverite's AI + Web3 integration for credit, risk, and identity infrastructure.

Inverite's AI + Web3 integration for credit, risk, and identity infrastructure. Reinforces Inverite's commitment to transparency, inclusion, and real-world trust in digital finance.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven financial data and software provider empowering businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Hartzman as Strategic Advisor, supporting Inverite's initiatives in tokenized credit infrastructure and the emerging Web3 financial ecosystem. This appointment builds on Inverite's plans to develop Tokenized Credit Infrastructure in the BNB Chain, a milestone in bridging traditional finance with blockchain-based systems.

Mr. Hartzman brings a proven track record of fintech innovation and digital asset leadership. He co-founded CoinSmart Financial Inc., one of Canada's early regulated crypto trading platforms, and played a pivotal role in its merger into WonderFi Technologies Inc., which is currently being acquired by a significant USA based brokerage firm. His expertise lies at the intersection of regulated financial services and decentralized finance.

With deep expertise at the intersection of regulated finance and decentralized systems, Mr. Hartzman will advise Inverite on integrating its advanced AI-driven financial data and risk intelligence with blockchain infrastructure-advancing the Company toward tokenized credit and Decentralized Identity (DID) solutions.

"Incorporating Justin's knowledge of fintech, de-centralized finance and digital assets strengthen our strategic approach," said Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite. "His experience will be valuable as we advance our exploration into tokenized financial infrastructure while maintaining strong governance and regulatory compliance."

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman, added, "Justin's background complements our leadership team and supports Inverite's disciplined advancement in the tokenized credit space."

Mr. Hartzman stated, "Inverite has built one of the most trusted data foundations in the market. Extending that strength into tokenized credit and identity infrastructure will create a true bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized future. Inverite's platform stands out as a catalyst for transparency, inclusion, and real-world trust-the essential pillars of the next generation of digital finance."

This appointment underscores Inverite's commitment to building expertise and governance as it prepares for the next stage of growth in data-driven and tokenized financial services.

About BNB Chain:

BNB Chain is a blockchain network ecosystem originally developed by Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. It's designed to support decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital asset transactions with high speed and low cost.

About Web3:

Refers to the next generation of the internet - one that's built on blockchain technology and aims to give users ownership and control over their digital data, identity, and assets.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a leading AI-driven software provider that leverages real-time financial data (30B financial data points from 7M+ unique CDN consumer requests) to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. With its proprietary AI and machine learning algorithms, Inverite delivers robust risk management, identity, data enrichment and compliance solutions, enabling financial institutions to thrive in the digital era.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inveriteinsights.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

