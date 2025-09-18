Aspo Plc: Aspo provides restated financial information for 2024 and the first half of 2025 to reflect the divestment of Leipurin

Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 18 September 2025 at 15.00 EEST

Aspo provides restated financial information for 2024 and the first half of 2025 to reflect the divestment of Leipurin

Aspo announced in August 2025 the divestment of Leipurin business to Lantmännen. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The divestment will lead to changes in Aspo's reporting structure.

Leipurin has previously formed one of Aspo Group's reportable segments. As a result of the signed divestment agreement, Leipurin will be presented as a discontinued operation as of the third quarter of 2025. Aspo's continuing operations will include the figures for ESL Shipping, Telko and other operations.

Aspo's financial information for 2024 and the first two quarters of 2025 has been restated to reflect the new reporting structure. The adjusted comparative figures are presented in the Excel and PDF files attached to this release. The change in reporting structure does not affect the financial figures at the Group level.

For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

