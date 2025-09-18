Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
18.09.25 | 08:04
5,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9406,16014:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo provides restated financial information for 2024 and the first half of 2025 to reflect the divestment of Leipurin

Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 18 September 2025 at 15.00 EEST

Aspo provides restated financial information for 2024 and the first half of 2025 to reflect the divestment of Leipurin

Aspo announced in August 2025 the divestment of Leipurin business to Lantmännen. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The divestment will lead to changes in Aspo's reporting structure.

Leipurin has previously formed one of Aspo Group's reportable segments. As a result of the signed divestment agreement, Leipurin will be presented as a discontinued operation as of the third quarter of 2025. Aspo's continuing operations will include the figures for ESL Shipping, Telko and other operations.

Aspo's financial information for 2024 and the first two quarters of 2025 has been restated to reflect the new reporting structure. The adjusted comparative figures are presented in the Excel and PDF files attached to this release. The change in reporting structure does not affect the financial figures at the Group level.

Aspo Plc

Erkka Repo
CFO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation

Attachments

  • Aspo Plc Restated financial information for 2024 and H1 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e827c864-6a1a-43a3-9467-dc2c3b5603c2)
  • Aspo Plc Restated financial information for 2024 and H1 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0650d5b6-349a-40ef-ac71-c50b9f46d00b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.