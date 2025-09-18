Balchem, a leading global manufacturer of specialty ingredients for human nutrition and health and official partner of FC Bayern (FCB) Women's football team has launched its first ever direct-to-consumer initiative, showcasing the power of vitamin K2 to FCB fans. The company promoted its K2VITAL brand with an exhibition stand at the Allianz Arena in Munich, during the opening game of the Bundesliga (German football league) on 6 September. This initiative is part of Balchem's latest marketing strategy, which aims to raise consumer awareness of the health benefits vitamin K2 has to offer, bridging the gap between B2B and B2C markets.

Balchem Spotlights The Power of Vitamin K2 at FC Bayern Women's Season Opener

Co-Branded K2 Health Vitamins Hit the Pitch

The opening event of the season provided a unique platform for Balchem to promote K2VITAL, a patented, typically 99.7% all-trans K2 MK-7 supplement ingredient, to 57,762 football fans in attendance a new German record. The company spotlighted co-branded products of its customer, Natsana, within the Natural Elements® brand portfolio. As part of the pre-match celebrations, visitors to the booth were encouraged to learn more about the health benefits of K2 from Balchem's experts with a digital quiz and a cornhole game for the chance to win FCB Women co-branded merchandise. Also highlighted at the booth was a dedicated K2VITAL promotion page, offering fans a discount code and the chance to explore the co-branded Natural Elements® product range including liquid drops, capsules and solutions that combine K2 with vitamin D for bone health support.

"When we initiated the partnership with FC Bayern Women, our goal was to educate consumers about vitamin K2 and reinforce the high-quality standards embodied in our K2VITAL. The team proved to be the perfect partner acting as outstanding ambassadors of health with over a billion fans worldwide," comments Dominik Mattern, VP Science, Business Development and Marketing, Balchem Human Nutrition and Health. "Now, we're taking the next step by hosting our first-ever direct-to-consumer event and harnessing the value of our branded ingredients to drive differentiation. We are so glad to be able to integrate in this first experience a collaboration with our partner Natsana, creating a mutual opportunity for growth

"Women's sports are gaining popularity, especially football, with a rapidly growing global fanbase. Balchem's partnership with FC Bayern Munich gave us the perfect opportunity to showcase the co-branded products range to a large, engaged audience," concludes Mattern. "Featuring a trusted branded ingredient like K2VITAL not only strengthens confidence, but also provides a direct path for consumers to purchase our customers' products demonstrating how supplier-brand partnerships can deliver tangible business results.

For more information about Balchem and its brand K2VITAL, visit: https://balchem.com/hnh/mn/

Notes to Editors:

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition Health; Animal Nutrition Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

About K2VITAL

K2VITAL is patented, typically 99.7% all-trans K2 MK-7. Identical to the K2 molecule found in nature, all-trans MK-7 is the biologically active form of vitamin K2, a fat-soluble vital vitamin that supports calcium metabolism. Vitamin K2 activates vitamin K-dependent proteins, which help direct calcium away from the arteries and deposit it into the bone, supporting bone and heart. K2VITAL offers uncompromising quality and stability, providing the maximum benefits of vitamin K2.

