AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Signs Agreement with Kenpesq't Business Group of the Shuswap Band to Advance Responsible Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Ltd. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with the Kenpesq't Business Group of the Shuswap Band to provide ongoing archaeological and wildlife management planning and surveys to support the Company's recently granted exploration permits. This agreement marks the first exploration-specific contract signed by the Kenpesq't Business Group, which already holds multiple agreements with operating mines in the region.

The agreement demonstrates the Shuswap Band's commitment to enabling responsible exploration within their traditional territory, an area extending from Kamloops across the Alberta border, and provides Aeonian with invaluable access to local knowledge and business support.

Initial work under the agreement has focused on completing detailed archaeological overview studies around proposed drill sites to ensure that no previously unrecorded cultural or heritage sites are disturbed. At the same time, a Wildlife Management Plan has been developed to minimize impacts on local ecosystems and reduce the Company's overall environmental footprint during exploration activities. Initial reconnaissance work at the Jake Hill target has shown a low potential for any archeological finds which can now be managed using our jointly developed "Chance Find Procedure", clearing the way for first pass exploration drilling as permit conditions have been met.

"This agreement is an important milestone for Aeonian," said Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources. "We are pleased and honoured to be working alongside the Kenpesq't and the Shuswap Band, building strong relationships that help expand capacity and knowledge within the community while supporting cultural and heritage projects. This is exactly how responsible exploration should be done; putting reconciliation into practice through "Call to Action 92", maximizing value for our shareholders, and de-risking our projects over the long term."

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) was established to acknowledge the impacts of residential schools and advance meaningful reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. The Commission issued 94 Calls to Action urging governments, businesses, and all Canadians to work toward healing and renewed relationships. Call to Action 92 specifically calls on the corporate sector to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as a framework for reconciliation, and to commit to meaningful consultation, respectful relationships, and equitable access to economic opportunities for Indigenous communities.

"As industry in British Columbia evolves towards a more collaborative, culturally informed approach, Aeonian is taking proactive measures to ensure cultural and scientific values in the landscape are preserved. This working agreement with Kenpesq't, a 100% Band owned company, is a strong step towards economic reconciliation in addition to a new standard of practice, where communities are not only informed, but engaged." Said Kenpesq't Archaeologist Sophie Brissette.

Aeonian remains committed to respectful, inclusive, and transparent mineral exploration. Working collaboratively with Indigenous communities and their economic development corporations is central to the Company's vision for responsible resource development in British Columbia and beyond.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities.

