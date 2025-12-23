Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 11,950,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of Aeonian Resources Corp. (the "Company") in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement. Each Unit was comprised one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share until the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance, at an exercise price of $0.07 per Common Share.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly any securities of the Company. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 11,950,000 Common Shares and 11,950,000 Warrants, representing approximately 19.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 32.71% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis. The certificates representing the Warrants includes provisions that prevent Mr. Gentile from exercising his Warrants if, after giving effect to such exercise, Mr. Gentile, would in the aggregate beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over that number of Common Shares which is 19.99% or greater of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares, immediately after giving effect to such exercise.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

