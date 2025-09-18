

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday estimated catastrophe losses for the month of August 2025 of $213 million or $168 million, after-tax.



Catastrophe losses in August include 10 events with approximately 70% of the losses related to three wind and hail events.



Total catastrophe losses for July and August were $397 million or $313 million, after-tax.



Total Allstate protection policies in force as of August 31, 2025 were 38,005, up 0.9 percent from 37,661 as on August 31, 2024.



