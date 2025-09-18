Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 855314 | ISIN: JP3942600002 | Ticker-Symbol: YHA
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 13:22
5,900 Euro
+0,51 % +0,030
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
YAMAHA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YAMAHA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8755,99019:11
5,9105,96519:05
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yamaha Corporation Launches Extrack App in the U.S. and Europe, Bringing Band-Level Practice to Everyone

New mobile tool uses stem separation and chord analysis to let users play along with their favorite songs like they're part of the band

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Corporation announced today the U.S. and European launch of Extrack, an iOS/Android music app that allows users to practice and play their instruments along with their favorite songs as if they are part of the band, following its successful debut in Japan.

Yamaha Launches Extrack App in the U.S. and Europe.

Built by musicians for musicians, Extrack makes it easy and fun for a user to learn, practice and play along with their own library of songs. Extrack uses proprietary stem separation technology to automatically extract individual instrumental parts such as guitar, drums, bass, piano or vocals from the user's own audio files on a mobile device, making it possible to adjust the volume, mute or isolate individual instruments.

Extrack automatically transcribes chords for guitar and piano, helping users learn their favorite songs with confidence. It also features song structure analysis, allowing users to repeat sections, skip by measure, and adjust playback speed.

"Extrack offers a new level of freedom in music practice and has been welcomed by many in Japan since its March launch," said Shoji Mita, senior general manager of the Music Connect Division. "At Yamaha, we strive to enhance musical experiences through innovation. Extrack makes daily practice more engaging and enjoyable. We're thrilled to be expanding its availability to more countries, empowering even more users to connect more deeply with their favorite music."

Key Features

  • Automatic stem separation
  • Song structure analysis
  • Chord display with notation, tablature and chord charts
  • Tempo control with metronome

Pricing and Availability

  • Free Plan: Four instrument separation, five songs per month
  • Paid Subscription Plan: £5.99/month, £39.99/year, seven instrument separation, unlimited songs

To learn more about Yamaha and Extrack, visit: https://yamaha.io/extracklp. iOS users can download Extrack here and Android users can download it here.

Media Contact

Yuko Noguchi
Corporate Communications Division
https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

Yamaha Corporation
Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/.

Yamaha Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773769/Yamaha_Launches_Extrack_App.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593154/5511879/Yamaha_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yamaha-launches-extrack-app-in-the-us-and-europe-bringing-band-level-practice-to-everyone-302559905.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
