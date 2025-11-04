

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corp. (YHA.F) reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 9.7 billion yen, an increase of 85.4% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 21.52 yen compared to 10.67 yen. Core operating profit was 12.8 billion yen, down 37.4% from prior year. Revenue was 216.4 billion yen, down 5.2% from last year.



For 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 23.0 billion yen; core operating profit of 33.0 billion yen, and revenue of 458.0 bilion yen.



