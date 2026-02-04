

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corporation (YHA.F) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY29.037 billion, or JPY44.63 per share. This compares with JPY24.116 billion, or JPY29.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to JPY341.014 billion from JPY350.690 billion last year.



Yamaha Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY29.037 Bln. vs. JPY24.116 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY44.63 vs. JPY29.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY341.014 Bln vs. JPY350.690 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 53.32 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 462.000 B



