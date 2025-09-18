Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, will announce its financial and operational results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("2025 First Half Results") before the U.S. markets open on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its 2025 First Half Results at 3:30 p.m. Istanbul 1:30 p.m. London 8:30 a.m. New York time on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Live webcast can be accessed via:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Jl55ehEG

Participant Dial-In: 877-485-3103 +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti's 2025 First Half Results presentation will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on September 22, 2025.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918731117/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech