

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), a financial technology platform, on Thursday reaffirmed its first-quarter and annual outlook.



For the three-month period to October 31, the company still anticipates net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 to $1.26, with adjusted EPS of $3.05 to $3.12 per share. On average, 24 analysts polled, forecast INTU to post EPS of $3.09 for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company continues to project a year-on-year revenue growth of around 14% to 15%.



For fiscal 2026, Intuit continues to expect net EPS of $15.49 to $15.69, up around 13% to 15% from last year. Excluding items, EPS is still anticipated to be in the range of $22.98 to $23.18, up approximately 14% to 15% from the previous year.



Intuit still projects full-year revenue of $20.997 billion to $21.186 billion, up around 12% to 13% from last year.



Analysts, on average, forecast the company to post EPS of $23.17, on revenue of $21.16 billion for fiscal 2026.



