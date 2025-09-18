Sales of module and cell production equipment to, respectively, Waaree Solar Americas and Babacomari North Solar further thin chances of any Meyer Burger revival of its domestic production.From pv magazine USA Solar technology producer Meyer Burger Group has surrendered its drive to restructure and survive as one corporate whole beyond insolvency, saying an investor looks unlikely to come to its rescue. The company also said it has sold U.S. factory machines and equipment. For the U.S. solar market, the announcements, in effect, would seem to foreclose any remaining hopes of salvaging the company's ...

