Numeracle Enables Service Providers to Deliver Fully Branded Enterprise Calls, With New Reach to Verizon Subscribers

CTIA Announces Verizon Joining the Branded Calling ID (BCID) Ecosystem, Expanding Access to Trusted Caller Identity Delivery

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Numeracle Inc. (Numeracle), the pioneer of Entity Identity Management for communications, is inviting new originating service provider partners to consider offering Branded Calling ID (BCID) to their enterprise customers following CTIA's announcement that Verizon has joined the BCID ecosystem. With Verizon now participating, BCID-enabled calls can reach Verizon wireless subscribers, giving service providers and their enterprise customers expanded access to fully branded, verified caller identity.

Numeracle Logo

Numeracle Welcomes Verizon to the BCID Ecosystem

Numeracle, as one of the first Authorized Vetting and Onboarding Partners, delivers BCID through its Secure Verified Identity Presentation (sVIP) solution, unlocking the opportunity for service providers to launch branded calling as a revenue-generating product for their enterprise customers. With Verizon joining the ecosystem, OSPs can now offer enterprises enhanced reach to more subscribers while improving call answer rates and consumer trust.

A key feature of BCID is the ability for vetted and verified enterprise callers to display their name, logo, and reason for calling on consumer devices without requiring the user to install any apps. This ensures that subscribers can receive fully branded calls, now including calls to Verizon wireless devices, improving transparency, call engagement, and enhanced prevention against brand impersonation scams.

BCID supports the federal TRACED Act by ensuring calls are traceable and authenticated, while preventing illegal spoofing. By leveraging STIR/SHAKEN cryptographic verification, the ecosystem helps service providers meet federal requirements, protects consumers from fraud, and allows enterprises to safely reach their intended recipients while blocking fraudulent actors.

Numeracle has been a pioneer in creating an open, standards-based trust ecosystem for secure identity delivery since 2018. Through multiple proof-of-concepts and development initiatives, the company has played a central role in enabling industry-wide adoption of a secure identity framework using Rich Call Data (RCD). Today, the BCID ecosystem, governed by CTIA, ensures equitable participation for all authorized stakeholders, with Numeracle's expertise in KYC-based identity vetting and verification serving as the standard for enterprise identity validation.

Research from Numeracle shows that 66% of Americans want more accurate caller ID information, and 69% have missed or ignored important calls due to a lack of trust in the caller's identity. The FCC has emphasized the importance of solutions like BCID in its Eighth Report and Order, urging service providers to strengthen call authentication practices and deploy technologies that protect consumers from fraud.

"Numeracle welcomes Verizon to the BCID ecosystem and thanks them for joining this important effort to restore trust in caller identity," said Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO of Numeracle. "Numeracle empowers service providers to offer branded calling as a turnkey, revenue-generating product, and with Verizon now participating, enterprises can safely reach more subscribers while the ecosystem continues to prevent brand impersonation and illegal spoofing."

To join Numeracle in delivering authenticated caller identity, including logo display via the BCID ecosystem, visit: https://www.numeracle.com/BCID and become an Authorized Originating Service Provider Partner.

About Numeracle

Numeracle's Entity Identity Management (EIM) platform enables service and platform providers to manage identity, implement Know Your Customer (KYC) policies, and ensure compliance with evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. The EIM platform empowers enterprise businesses to deliver verified communications while protecting against fraudulent impersonation, spam labeling, and call blocking. For more information, visit www.numeracle.com.

SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/numeracle-enables-service-providers-to-deliver-fully-branded-enterprise-calls-wi-1075382