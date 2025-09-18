T-Mobile International AG: The People Behind the Progress: How T-Mobile Is Building a More Resilient Future

T-Mobile is reimagining how a business can grow responsibly, efficiently - and with long-term resilience in mind.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The Un-carrier has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 by sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy - setting a bold standard in the telecom industry. Since 2020, this vision has resulted in a 33% reduction in total carbon emissions, thanks to a combination of renewable energy sourcing and major energy efficiency upgrades.

By combining innovative thinking with operational discipline, the Un-carrier is taking steps to build a more sustainable future.

For example, T-Mobile has achieved a 73% reduction in energy consumption per petabyte of data since 2019, and its industry-leading 5G network has become more efficient year over year. Improvements in cooling and data center operations have led to an 11% decrease in energy use. With a target to achieve a 95% reduction by 2030, the company is setting the pace.

Sustainability isn't just a goal - it's built into how T-Mobile operates and drives value for its business. From smart thermostats and ENERGY STAR lighting to rigorous refurbishment programs for devices, the Un-Carrier is making innovative changes to how it's harnessing the power of 5G technology solutions, in order to support more sustainable growth. To guide this work, T-Mobile has set out to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire carbon footprint by 2040 - a U.S. wireless industry first. T-Mobile is also a proud participant in global sustainability movements like The Climate Pledge and RE100.

But these numbers only tell part of the story. What makes the impact real is the people who make it possible. And this is their story.

Stay tuned for part 1.

**33% Reduction in total Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions since 2020 using market-based Scope 2 emission figures and excluding Scope 3 indirect use-phase emissions.100% Renewable Electricity: T-Mobile matches its own annual electrical usage with renewable energy from a portfolio of sources including: virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct program, renewable retail agreements, community solar agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

