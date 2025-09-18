Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
18.09.25 | 17:26
29,240 Euro
+0,21 % +0,060
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,22029,27017:40
29,21029,26017:40
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 16:50 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

T-Mobile International AG: The People Behind the Progress: How T-Mobile Is Building a More Resilient Future

T-Mobile is reimagining how a business can grow responsibly, efficiently - and with long-term resilience in mind.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The Un-carrier has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 by sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable energy - setting a bold standard in the telecom industry. Since 2020, this vision has resulted in a 33% reduction in total carbon emissions, thanks to a combination of renewable energy sourcing and major energy efficiency upgrades.

By combining innovative thinking with operational discipline, the Un-carrier is taking steps to build a more sustainable future.

For example, T-Mobile has achieved a 73% reduction in energy consumption per petabyte of data since 2019, and its industry-leading 5G network has become more efficient year over year. Improvements in cooling and data center operations have led to an 11% decrease in energy use. With a target to achieve a 95% reduction by 2030, the company is setting the pace.

Sustainability isn't just a goal - it's built into how T-Mobile operates and drives value for its business. From smart thermostats and ENERGY STAR lighting to rigorous refurbishment programs for devices, the Un-Carrier is making innovative changes to how it's harnessing the power of 5G technology solutions, in order to support more sustainable growth. To guide this work, T-Mobile has set out to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire carbon footprint by 2040 - a U.S. wireless industry first. T-Mobile is also a proud participant in global sustainability movements like The Climate Pledge and RE100.

But these numbers only tell part of the story. What makes the impact real is the people who make it possible. And this is their story.

Stay tuned for part 1.

**33% Reduction in total Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions since 2020 using market-based Scope 2 emission figures and excluding Scope 3 indirect use-phase emissions.100% Renewable Electricity: T-Mobile matches its own annual electrical usage with renewable energy from a portfolio of sources including: virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct program, renewable retail agreements, community solar agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile International AG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile International AG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/the-people-behind-the-progress-how-t-mobile-is-building-a-more-resilient-future-1075490

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.