Volvo Trucks North America: Volvo Trucks puts new long-haul truck to the test in scorching desert conditions

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After braving minus-40-degree Arctic conditions in Alaska, Volvo Trucks' new flagship model, the all-new Volvo VNL, is now proving its endurance under the opposite extreme - the desert heat of 120 degrees on the toughest routes in North America.

This summer, Volvo Trucks engineers are running the VNL through grueling hot-weather testing in the deserts of Arizona, Nevada, and California, where temperatures can soar to 120 degrees Fahrenheit and often linger in the mid-110s.

From the steep Davis Dam Grade in Arizona that climbs to over 3,500 feet in elevation to the notorious Baker Grade in the Mojave Desert between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, trucks are pushed to their limits while hauling heavy loads up sustained inclines in searing heat.

"Hot weather testing is just as critical as cold weather testing," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "We are truly putting this truck through a grueling pace of some of the toughest commercial driving conditions possible in the world. From the freezing subzero of Alaska to the extreme heat, our goal is the same - to make sure our customers can count on their Volvo to perform, no matter where they operate."

"Hot shutdown" - the ultimate test

Beyond the lab, these real-world trials ensure that every system from the powertrain and cooling to cab comfort and air conditioning, can withstand prolonged heat, steep grades, and the endurance of long-haul driving. One of the most demanding evaluations is the "hot shutdown," where trucks are driven up a 10-mile grade in triple-digit heat, then switched off at the summit to let the engine compartment bake before descending again under full load. This process exposes any potential weak points under the harshest conditions.

The Volvo team is also closely monitoring the Volvo Parking Cooler, a fully integrated climate-control solution that leverages battery power to operate the cab's HVAC system when parked and allows drivers to maintain a comfortable cab climate during rest breaks without idling the engine. Validating its effectiveness in extreme heat ensures that the new Volvo VNL not only delivers fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits, but also helps drivers stay safe and well-rested, even in the most extreme temperatures.

"Hot-weather testing gives us critical insights into how vehicles respond when everything is working against them," said Matthew Taylor, group manager for reliability test engineering at Volvo Group North America. "From powertrain performance to driver comfort, we want to know exactly how the truck performs when it is essentially being baked from the road up. When the air temperature is 115 degrees, the pavement can climb past 150 degrees, radiating intense heat upward and adding extra stress to the underside of the truck. These trials allow us to validate designs, find potential issues, and ultimately deliver greater reliability for our customers."

Like in Alaska, test drivers play an important role, logging thousands of miles and providing real-time feedback on how the truck performs in challenging conditions. Data collected on the road is combined with driver insights to guide refinements and ensure the all-new Volvo VNL meets the highest standards of durability, comfort, and safety.

Together, the Arctic cold and desert heat tests reinforce Volvo Trucks' commitment to building vehicles that thrive in all of North America's diverse and demanding environments. The all-new Volvo VNL was designed with North American drivers and landscapes in mind, drawing inspiration from five uniquely American "biomes"-urban, desert, prairie, coastal forests, and Arctic tundra.

