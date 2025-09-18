Anzeige
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

18 September 2025

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 30 April 2026

The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 3.95 pence per share. This will be paid on 24 October 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 October 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 2 October 2025.

As announced on 24 June 2025, the Directors of Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") intend to declare dividends totalling 15.80 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2026 (2025: 15.60 pence). This equates to an annual dividend yield of 4.4% based on the Company's NAV per share as at 30 April 2025 an increase of 0.2 pence per share on the previous year dividend.

It is intended that four equal distributions of 3.95 pence per share will be paid in July, October, January and April of the Company's current financial year. A first interim dividend of 3.95 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2026 was paid on 15 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000


