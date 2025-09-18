

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (005380.KS), Thursday announced its growth strategy, emphasizing its commitment to revolutionary product expansion, manufacturing excellence and technological innovation.



The company shared an update regarding its financial guidance, raising revenue growth target to 5-6 percent, adjusting operating profit margin to 6-7 percent, and planning investments of KRW 77.3 trillion by 2030.



The automaker aims make sales of 5.55 million vehicles globally. Of this, the company intends to account electrified vehicles for 60 percent of total sales, reaching 3.3 million units, with significant growth anticipated in North America, Europe and Korea.



Moreover, the company shared its plans to launch first Extended Range EV models from 2027, and expand Phase 2 HMGMA production capacity by 2028, creating 3,000 new employment opportunities.



