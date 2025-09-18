Broad Arrow Auctions: COLLECTION OF COVETED SUPERCARS LEADS FINAL ENTRIES FOR BROAD ARROW'S INAUGURAL ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION

COMPLETE CATALOGUE FOR THE ZOUTE CONCOURS AUCTION NOW AVAILABLE | THE ALEGGRIA COLLECTION FEATURES SEVEN HIGHLY DESIRABLE SUPERCARS INCLUDING BUGATTI EB110 GT, FERRARI F40 AND PORSCHE 959 KOMFORT | OTHER STARS OF THE AUCTION INCLUDE VERDE PINO FERRARI 275 GTB/4, DANIEL RICCIARDO'S ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE, ONE-OFF TRANSFORMERS BUGATTI VEYRON 16.4 GRAND SPORT VITESSE, LAMBORGHINI PREGUNTA CONCEPT AND MORE | AUCTION TO TAKE PLACE ON 10 OCTOBER 2025 IN COLLABORATION WITH ZOUTE GRAND PRIX CAR WEEK

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2025.

The cataloguefeatures over 75 highly desirable modelsfrom across motoring history, alongside a selection of sought-after memorabilia items, with latest entries led by supercars from The Aleggria Collection. This prestigious ensemble of automobiles is offered from a single private owner who has curated an exceptional group of best-of-category cars. The group is led by an incredibly original, low-mileage 'non-cat, non-adjust' specification 1990 Ferrari F40, a rare Graphite Metallic 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort, and a carefully preserved 1992 Bugatti EB110 GT in timeless Bugatti Blu over Grigio Chiaro leather.

The Aleggria Collection joins Daniel Ricciardo's Aston Martin Valkyrie, personally commissioned and consigned by the former F1 driver, the breathtaking 1998 Lamborghini Pregunta concept car, the famous one-off Transformers themed 2015 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, and motorsport stars of track and stage, including the 1976 24 Hours of Spa-winning BMW 3.0 CSL, the ultimate track-only 911, a 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport, and an extremely rare Group B Citroën BX 4TC.

These historically significant cars will be offered at Broad Arrow's inaugural Zoute Concours Auction on 10 October 2025 at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

"Our Zoute Concours Auction is generating tremendous excitement in the car collecting community," says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow's EMEA Region. "The Aleggria Collection adds to a catalogue of motoring heroes that we are honoured to present to collectors. To be able to offer such rare models as Daniel Ricciardo's personal Aston Martin Valkyrie, the truly unique Lamborghini Pregunta concept, along with desirable supercars, classics, and motorsport stars, and a number of cars offered without reserve, means we have something for every collector of fine automobiles."

The Aleggria Collection

This impressive European collection features seven of the greatest and most desirable sports and supercars of all time, each curated for its standout specification, originality, and superb 'on the button' condition. The collection includes:

1990 Ferrari F40 (Estimate: €3.000.000 - €3.200.000). This Classiche-certified F40 is one of the highly desirable 'non-cat, non-adjust' specification examples and has been meticulously maintained with just over 10,000km on the clock.

1987 Porsche 959 Komfort (Estimate: €1.700.000 - €1.900.000). Regarded as one of the dream cars of the 1980s, this Porsche 959 is one of only 266 Komfort models. Making it rarer still is the fact that it is finished in Graphite Metallic.

1992 Bugatti EB110 GT (Estimate: €1.500.000 - €1.800.000). Debuting in 1991, the EB110 set the course for today's modern era of Bugatti. Undoubtedly one of the great supercars of the 1990s, only 84 GT versions were built. This highly original example has covered just 8,208km.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR 722 S (Estimate: €700.000 - €800.000). One of only 150 722 S Roadsters produced to celebrate Sir Stirling Moss' victory at the 1955 Mille Miglia, this Crystal Palladium Grey example has travelled only 6,869km.

2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S TECHART GTstreet R Cabriolet (Estimate: €325.000 - €400.000). One of just 87 GTstreet R Coupes and Cabriolets produced, this example is finished in Carrara White Metallic with extensive use of carbon-fiber and Lava Orange accents throughout. It is powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six with TECHART TA092/T2.1 tuning rated at 800 PS and mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package (Estimate: €270.000 - €300.000). A low-mileage example exquisitely finished in GT Silver Metallic with White classic-inspired graphics over a Black and Cognac leather interior.

A low-mileage example exquisitely finished in GT Silver Metallic with White classic-inspired graphics over a Black and Cognac leather interior. 2017 McLaren 675LT Spider (Estimate: €200.000 - €300.000). A highly optioned, two-owner example finished in exclusive Titanium Silver over a McLaren Orange interior.

Daniel Ricciardo's Aston Martin Valkyrie (Estimate: €2.400.000 - €2.800.000)

Commissioned by Daniel Ricciardo when he was driving for the Red Bull Racing F1 team, this Aston Martin Valkyrie has been part of his personal collection since he received it in 2023. Described by Ricciardo as looking like a race car and feeling like a race car, the Valkyrie has stunned the hypercar world with its incredible performance that can be unleashed on track one moment, before driving home on public roads the next. This unique Valkyrie has driven only 160km and features over £140,000 worth of options including its Badger Blue paintwork, a colour chosen by Ricciardo that reflects his nickname as the 'Honey Badger'.

1998 Lamborghini Pregunta Concept (Estimate: €2.500.000 - €3.500.000)

In 1998, Lamborghini had just been purchased by the Volkswagen Group, to be integrated under the Audi umbrella. Before the Group embarked on a strategy of sharing platforms, Lamborghini debuted one final pure Sant'Agata concept, the Pregunta. Based on the Diablo, it featured a striking design inspired by the French Dassault Rafale fighter jet and its performance was equally impressive. This little-known and genuinely unique concept has not been offered for sale for over a decade, making its presence in the Zoute Concours Auction a very special moment for international collectors.

Motorsport Stars of Track and Rally Stage

Among the motorsport stars in the Zoute Concours Auction catalogue is the 1976 24 Hours of Spa-winning BMW 3.0 CSL Group 2 that also won its class at Le Mans in the same year. Other stars include a Group 4 specification 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione, an iconic 1976 Lancia StratosHF Group 4 Specification, a concours-condition, Works 1976 Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Group 4 driven by Markku Alén, a 1989 Lancia DeltaHF Integrale 8V Martini Lancia Works "Safari" Group A, and a very rare Group B1985 Citroën BX 4TC with just 190km from new, gifted by Citroën to renowned F1 and endurance driver Jean-Pierre Beltoise. For motorsport collectors, these represent a fantastic opportunity to enhance even the greatest collection.

Additional highlights of the Zoute Concours Auction include:

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Estimate: €2.700.000 - €3.200.000). An award-winning, Ferrari Classiche certified, fully matching-numbers example in original and rare colours of Verde Pino (Pine Green) over an Arancia (Orange) Connolly leather interior.

2015 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse 'Transformers' (Estimate: €1.900.000 - €2.300.000). A meticulously maintained example of the mere 92 Grand Sport Vitesse examples built; this is the famous one-off Transformers themed commission. Formerly a part of the Aleggria Collection, this is a one-of-a-kind example of the most coveted Veyron variant, a model currently seeing strong demand from today's most active buyers.

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione (Estimate: €1.500.000 - €1.800.000). A highly specified, low-mileage, Ferrari Classiche certified example exquisitely finished in Verde British Racing (Green) with a vibrant Giallo Fly (Yellow) livery and extensive exterior carbon fiber.

A highly specified, low-mileage, Ferrari Classiche certified example exquisitely finished in Verde British Racing (Green) with a vibrant Giallo Fly (Yellow) livery and extensive exterior carbon fiber. 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport (Estimate: €1.400.000 - €1.700.000). One of just 77 limited-production serialized examples based on the 911 GT3 R. The ultimate track-only 911 customer race car built without regard to rules and regulations.

One of just 77 limited-production serialized examples based on the 911 GT3 R. The ultimate track-only 911 customer race car built without regard to rules and regulations. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Estimate: €1.350.000 - €1.550.000). A superbly preserved example finished in rarely seen Seal Grey Metallic over an Ascot Brown/Black leather interior.

A superbly preserved example finished in rarely seen Seal Grey Metallic over an Ascot Brown/Black leather interior. 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Estimate: €1.100.000 - €1.400.000). A matching numbers, ultimate "iron-block, disc brake" example wearing incredibly preserved 1970s paint retaining a beautiful patina.

Offered Without Reserve

Broad Arrow Auctions is proud to present 26 desirable collector cars offered without reserve at the Zoute Concours Auction. These models represent an exceptional opportunity for new and established collectors and include some truly remarkable automobiles:

2004 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Roadster Prototype (Estimate: €100.000 - €200.000). A one-off, fully drivable and road-registered prototype finished in stunning Aysgarth Blue over Red leather.

A trio of cars formerly under the stewardship of once Lord Mayor of London, Sir Clive Martin, led by a 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 (Estimate: €150.000 - €250.000). Beautifully restored and suitable for numerous international racing and touring events.

led by a Beautifully restored and suitable for numerous international racing and touring events. 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo ( Estimate: €80.000 - €130.000). One of only a handful delivered new to Belgium and offered this fall from just three owners since new.

One of only a handful delivered new to Belgium and offered this fall from just three owners since new. 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC (Estimate: €450.000 - €550.000). Delivered new to Switzerland and presented in its desirable Azzurro (Blue) and Beige factory livery.

2023 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Weissach (Estimate: €100.000 - €150.000). A Belgian-market example offered from its original owner with just 55km at the time of cataloguing.

A Belgian-market example offered from its original owner with just 55km at the time of cataloguing. 1954 Arnolt-Bristol Bolide (Estimate: €250.000 - €350.000). A previous Mille Miglia participant, this is one of only 142 Arnolt-Bristols produced. This beautifully restored, matching-numbers Franco Scaglione masterpiece is finished in stunning sea-green.

"We are truly excited to present the final catalogue for our inaugural Zoute Concours Auction," says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments in Belgium and the Netherlands for Broad Arrow. "We have assembled some of the greatest cars ever made, not only for their design, performance or timeless appeal, but also for their desirable specifications and incredible provenance. We are very proud to be able to offer these cars to international collectors in order that each one may write a new chapter."

The Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction, in association with Zoute Grand Prix Week, will take place on Friday 10 October at 16:00. Members of the press interested in attending the preview and auction are invited to contact a member of the Broad Arrow press team. Additional high-res images of all cars on offer are available upon request. The complete digital catalogue for the Zoute Concours Auction is available here.

Editor's Notes

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty,?Facebook,?LinkedIn, and?Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc.or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Xand LinkedIn.

About Zoute Grand Prix Car Week

Zoute Grand Prix is a wondrous world of high-end lifestyle and art events, with cars as the centre of attention. The five-day festival is a gathering of passionate collectors, connoisseurs, and automotive aficionados who share a love for timeless cars and exclusivity. The event offers a diverse variety of rallies, GT tours, car and art exhibitions, and auctions. Alongside the most stunning classic and luxury cars, guests indulge in the finest gastronomy, with top chefs and premium dining experiences. Through every Zoute Grand Prix experience, guests enjoy world-class service and the warmest welcome in a setting of pure elegance. Learn more about Zoute Grand Prix at zoutegrandprix.be.

