Novata and S&P Global Sustainable1 Expand Collaboration To Transform Sustainability Data Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Novata, the private markets' sustainability management partner, announced the expansion of its collaboration with S&P Global Sustainable1. S&P Global Sustainable1 and Novata have partnered to make sustainability management more accessible and effective for corporates and investors, with Novata serving as the technology platform supporting clients' sustainability data needs.

Through this expanded relationship, corporates and investors can leverage S&P Global's sustainability expertise together with Novata's technology platform to manage sustainability data and reporting across three critical areas:

Carbon: Calculate and manage Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions with Novata's Carbon Navigator, supported by S&P Global Sustainable1's expertise and the Trucost Carbon Dataset.

Regulatory: Confidently prepare for disclosure by capturing audit-ready data on Novata's platform, informed by S&P Global Sustainable1's sustainability reporting services.

Benchmarking: Measure and benchmark sustainability performance against S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) framework while streamlining collection and reporting on Novata's platform.

"This expansion builds on the strength of our partnership with S&P and our shared commitment to advancing sustainability in private markets," said Alex Friedman, CEO & Co-Founder of Novata. "With S&P Global's unmatched sustainability intelligence and our market-leading platform, we are equipping organizations of every size to act decisively on sustainability as a driver of resilience and value creation."

Novata's tools simplify sustainability data management and carbon accounting, while S&P Global Sustainable1 delivers essential sustainability intelligence through its globally recognized methodologies and deep industry insights. Together, they equip companies with the insights needed to manage climate risks, uncover opportunities, and build long-term resilience.

"S&P Global Sustainable1 is committed to providing essential sustainability intelligence that meets clients where they are," said Leanne Todd, Head of Energy Transition, Sustainability & Services, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "The expansion of our collaboration with Novata will allow more organizations to access the tools that they need to manage risk, uncover opportunities and report with confidence."

