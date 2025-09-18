TOKYO, Sept 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will begin sales of the fully redesigned Delica Mini and eK Space super height-wagon kei-cars1 at dealerships across Japan on October 29.Launched in May 2023, the Delica Mini has enjoyed widespread popularity as an emblematic model for the Mitsubishi Motors brand, driving domestic sales with over 3,000 units sold per month. A winner of the Design Car of the Year at the 2023-2024 Japan Car of the Year awards and recipient of the special award for commercial campaign that inspired consumers at Brand of the Year 2023 in Japan, the Delica Mini has won over many fans through TV commercials featuring its official mascot, Deli Maru.The new Delica Mini has been fully redesigned based on the concept of an "evolved, active and reliable companion" that inspires a sense of adventure in drivers. Meanwhile, the eK Space has been reimagined as a "car that brings peace to everyday life," offering safety, reassurance, and comfort for daily driving. Both models have evolved from every angle, from exterior and interior design to driving performance, safety features, ease of handling, and user-friendliness."With its charming character and impressive off-road capability, the Delica Mini has earned strong support from a wide range of customers," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "In this latest model, we have introduced - for the first time in a kei-car - a drive mode system that adapts to varying road conditions for optimal performance. We have also enhanced safety with advanced driver assistance features and added a broad array of infotainment options. We hope the Delica Mini continues to be a beloved partner for our customers on every adventure."All-New Delica Mini Product OverviewThe Delica Mini is a super height-wagon kei-car that bears the name of the Delica minivan, which combines a spacious interior with powerful driving performance. The all-new model builds on the concept of its predecessor while making bold advancements in exterior and interior design, driving performance, safety features, ease of handling, and user-friendliness, making it ideal for both everyday driving and outdoor adventures.Styling that elevates its outdoorsy character- At the front, the semicircular LED position lights have been enlarged to express an even more endearing character - that is both poised and playfully mischievous. The redesign retains the Dynamic Shield, expressing both power and reassurance. The upper grille features a new design with built-in radar and higher-performance sensors. The Dynamic Shield has been integrated with the front bumper and given the same color as the body for an expression of sophisticated strength.- The front bumper and tailgate garnish feature three-dimensional Delica logos for added presence. Wider front and rear skid plates, black front and rear fenders, and a black lower body emphasize its strong performance on unpaved roads.- The wide, square-like styling thanks to an upright A-pillar delivers roomy, comfortable interior space. At the same time, the D-pillar adds visual breadth and muscularity to express reassurance and stability.- The rear LED combination lights are arranged in a block motif and positioned higher for better visibility and enhanced safety.The 4WD model features 15-inch alloy wheels with five broad spokes inspired by trekking shoe soles, evoking powerful performance on rugged terrain. The 2WD model comes with 14-inch alloy wheels in a sharp, squared design that gives a modern look and appears larger than its actual size.- The body color lineup consists of 15 options, with six two-tone and nine monotone colors. Newly added Sand Beige Pearl blends in with camping gear, while Denim Blue Pearl is right at home in the outdoors.Class-competitive cabin space and functional, high-quality interior- The interior design emphasizes functionality and quality, evoking the feeling of being surrounded by useful tools that make driving enjoyable. Higher trim levels feature a beige base color reminiscent of glamping cottage furniture, while standard grades use black as the base color.- In higher trim levels, seat materials and color tones are unified to create unique, out-of-the-ordinary space. The rear seats are designed for more relaxation, with cushioning that extends down toward the floor. Standard grades feature leather seat surfaces with playful color accents.- The level difference when reclining the front seats or folding the rear seats forward has been reduced by roughly 30%, resulting in a flatter and more relaxing interior space.- A 12.3-inch infotainment system2 with Google built-in and a 7-inch LCD meter are integrated into a monolith display that stretches from the center of the instrument panel to the driver's seat. This layout not only enhances visibility and operability, but also delivers a cutting-edge feel.- The position and angle of the A-pillar have been reconfigured, adding 115 mm of interior length compared to the previous model. Its slender design enhances visibility and creates a more open, airy feel.Safe, secure, and comfortable driving performance in any weather- Engine component friction has been reduced and the program for CVT speed changes has been improved, delivering an excellent combination of engine power and environmental performance.- Drive modes with specially tuned engine responses and controls such as Active Stability Control - used in models such as the Outlander PHEV - have been incorporated into a kei-car for the first time. Drivers can select from five drive modes (Power, Eco, Normal, Gravel and Snow) according to road conditions. Playful graphics appear on the display when switching between modes.- The Delica Mini features Grip Control, which assists with starting on slippery surfaces such as snowy roads. When one of the drive wheels begins to slip, the system applies braking force to that wheel and ensures driving force is delivered to the wheel that still has traction. The model also features Hill Descent Control, which prevents slipping and allows safe descent down steep hills at a set speed without braking - making it the only super height-wagon kei-car equipped with this feature.- For the first time, this model comes equipped with KYB Corporation's Prosmooth(R) shock absorbers, which deliver premium ride quality on various road surfaces, from normal roads to expressways and even unpaved roads. In addition to the dedicated tuning for 4WD models, the front suspension is paired with high-rigidity stabilizers and bearings, while the rear suspension has been enhanced by repositioning the bushings, resulting in a highly stable and comfortable ride.Improved active safety technology for enhanced safety- The first-ever Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) for a kei-car has been added to the range of active safety systems. Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) have also been added - a first ever on Mitsubishi kei-cars.- Junction assist has been added to the Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM). The wide angle high-spec cameras and radars mounted on the front and front-side detects pedestrians and oncoming or intersecting cars to prevent collisions at intersections.Infotainment system that makes driving even more comfortable- Cars with Google built-in comes with 10 years of support3 for convenience and fun on the road - playing audio with Google Assistant, always getting the latest map info and real-time traffic updates on Google Maps, and downloading apps on Google Play - all through the 12.3-inch display infotainment system2.- Google Assistant can be used for hands-free in-car functions such as controlling temperature, looking up routes, playing music, talking on the phone, and various other operations, all activated by voice using natural language.- Apps can be downloaded on Google Play4. Video and music apps and other entertainment can be enjoyed without smartphone connection.- Smartphones can also connect wirelessly to operate the Apple CarPlay(R) and Android Auto apps which are both supported.- Includes docomo in Car Connect(R) which enables flat-rate in-car Wi-Fi internet connection. Internet can be used freely without needing to worry about data usage limits.Enhanced convenience and functionality- The Delica Mini is the first Mitsubishi vehicle to feature 3D Multi Around Monitor. Four cameras - one at each corner of the vehicle - provide eight vantage points from the front, rear, and sides, allowing drivers to see the entire circumference in 3D. Additional safe driving assistance features include the panoramic nose view, which shows video from the front camera in wide-angle and eliminates blind spots from the driver's view; and front under-floor view, which displays the area beneath the front of the vehicle, creating the impression of a transparent floor.- The Delica Mini is the only kei-car to offer the combination of unlock-on-approach and walk-away-lock features. Even when holding luggage or small children, getting into and out of the vehicle is still a snap using the hands-free auto sliding door5 and scheduled automatic door lock.All-New eK Space Product OverviewThis newly redesigned model offers excellent maneuverability for city driving, paired with a modern design that appeals to all generations. Its spacious interior provides comfort and convenience across a wide range of driving situations.Friendly, modern, and high-quality exterior design- The grille centered around a black horizontal ribbon and the cubic LED headlights come together for a splashy front face look, while the metal-plated moldings and distinctive body lines add a touch of sophistication. The friendly, modern design appeals to all generations.- The body color lineup consists of eight monotone options, including the newly introduced Denim Blue Pearl.More user-friendly and advanced interior design- The instrument panel adorned with 7-inch color LCD meter creates a cutting-edge feel and an air of refinement. With a gray-themed design for a soft, smooth feel, its atmosphere is immediately comfortable for everyone.- Seats are made with highly stretchable material, offering more comfort with a body-contoured fit when seated.- The position and angle of the A-pillar have been reconfigured, adding 115 mm of interior length compared to the previous model. Visual range has also been widened by making the pillar itself slender, offering a more open, airy feel along with enhanced safety.Drive mode selector- Using the drive mode selector, drivers can choose from three drive modes (Power, Eco and Normal) according to their driving style.Enhanced convenience and functionality- Multiple storage spaces have been added for improved usability, including a tray below the instrument panel with USB ports, an instrument panel tray in front of the passenger seat, and a container box in front of the driver's seat.- Along with the Delica Mini, the eK Space is the only kei-car to offer the combination of unlock-on-approach and walk-away-lock features2. Even when holding luggage or small children, getting into and out of the vehicle is still a snap using the scheduled automatic door lock function for the passenger power sliding door.- Plasmacluster6 technology has been added to the air conditioner to efficiently purify the air throughout the car2.For more details, please visit:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsroom/newsrelease/2025/20250918_3.htmlAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.