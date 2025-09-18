TOKYO, Sept 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors' subsidiary in Europe, will begin a sequential launch of the all-new Eclipse Cross battery electric vehicle (hereafter, BEV) for the European market before the end of 2025. The model will be manufactured at Renault's ElectriCity Douai Plant, the Renault Group's EV production hub.World Premiere of the All-New Eclipse Crosshttps://www.youtube.com/watchv=qJYG2mV3hskThe all-new Eclipse Cross is a compact SUV supplied under an OEM agreement from the company's Alliance partner, the Renault Group, following the ASX compact SUV, the Colt compact hatchback, and the Grandis compact SUV. Built on the CMF-EV platform and designed exclusively as a BEV, this new model supports the advancement of electrification in the European market. At the front, Mitsubishi Motors' signature Dynamic Shield design concept conveys strength and a refined presence. Together with an electric powertrain offering approximately 600 kilometers (km) of range, the latest functions with Google built-in1, and advanced safety technologies, the all-new Eclipse Cross supports safe and comfortable travel from daily commutes to weekend road trips."Following the launch of the Outlander plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) and the Grandis hybrid EV (HEV), rolling out the all-new Eclipse Cross marks a crucial step in our electrification strategy in Europe," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors. "Having developed the world's first mass-produced BEV, Mitsubishi Motors has made it a mission to provide environmentally friendly vehicles and has been working toward achieving carbon neutrality. We will continue contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society by expanding our lineup of electrified vehicles, as well as addressing the diverse needs of our European customers."Product OverviewExteriorThe design concept is "Smart Armor," which conveys robustness and security by incorporating powerful, armor-like design elements into an advanced and sophisticated smart EV design. Meanwhile, the front face features an evolved version of Mitsubishi Motors' design identity, the Dynamic Shield. The three-dimensional honeycomb pattern of the front grille exudes strength and sophistication, while the distinctive LED headlights convey robustness and a modern impression. On the sides of the body, dynamic J-shaped lines flow with the daytime running lights, creating taut and agile proportions, while the distinctive triangle-shaped 20-inch alloy wheels2 add a sophisticated mood. At the rear, Mitsubishi Motors' design identity "Hexagonal Stability" has been adopted. With its sculpted appearance, the hexagonal motif expresses strength and the essence Mitsubishi Motors' DNA, while the horizontally positioned rear combination lamps convey stability and a powerful stance.InteriorInspired by a "Sporty and Modern" design approach, the interior features horizontal satin silver accents wrapped throughout the cabin, creating a sense of roominess and modernity. The seat layout offers a practical two-row, five-passenger configuration focusing on spaciousness and ease of use. Seats with enhanced support and diamond-pattern stitching provide class and comfort. In addition, ambient lighting2 embedded into the door panels and dashboard creates a modern and sophisticated atmosphere. Available in 48 color variations, the lighting can be customized to suit individual preferences or moods, with the color automatically changing based on the selected drive mode. The panoramic glass roof with electrochromic function2 allows users to switch between transparent and tinted modes with the touch of a button, reducing glare and heat from the sun while creating an expansive and comfortable interior space. Preset configurations offer adjustable options, allowing users to toggle between a fully transparent roof, a fully shaded roof, or a split mode with transparency at the front and shading at the rear, or vice versa.PowertrainThe all-new Eclipse Cross features a drive battery with a total capacity of 87 kilowatt-hours (kWh), offering an approximate range of 600 km (WLTP mode) per charge. With a maximum output of 160 kilowatts (kW) and peak torque of 300 newton meters (Nm), this new model provides powerful torque the moment the accelerator is engaged. From city streets to outdoor adventures, it offers exhilarating handling on various road conditions. The quiet, smooth driving experience unique to BEVs further enhances comfort. Regenerative braking offers four selectable levels via paddle shifters positioned on the steering wheel. Drivers can choose the optimal level based on traffic conditions and the driving environment, helping to further extend the vehicle's driving range. It is also equipped with a one-pedal driving function, allowing the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and stop using only the accelerator pedal, offering a smooth driving experience, even in urban areas with frequent acceleration and deceleration, while also contributing to efficient energy regeneration. Standard charging is supported up to a maximum of 22 kW3, and DC fast charging up to 150 kW. Additionally, a medium-range model that focuses on everyday usability is scheduled to be launched in 2026.Digital and ConnectivityThe all-new Eclipse Cross is equipped with a vertical 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system, offering the latest infotainment experience. As it is a vehicle with Google built-in1, drivers can use apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps the moment they step into the car and even download additional apps via Google Play. Simply saying "Hey Google" enables drivers to operate the air conditioner, search for destinations, make phone calls, and play music-all hands-free. Both Apple CarPlay(R)4 and Android AutoTM are supported with wireless connectivity, offering a seamless connection to smartphones. The audio system features a Harman Kardon premium sound system with five selectable listening modes to suit any mood or preference, delivering an immersive, high-quality sound experience. In addition, four drive modes, Personal, Eco, Comfort, and Sport can be selected at will through the SDA, depending on the driver's preferences and driving conditions. The Mitsubishi Motors mobile app enables remote access to the vehicle, including locking and unlocking, charging, and checking the parking location, all from a smartphone, enhancing everyday convenience. The model supports Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA) wireless software update technology, enabling drivers to easily update to the latest software environment by simply following the instructions on the SDA screen.SafetyThe all-new Eclipse Cross features up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)5. Ultrasonic sensors, cameras, and forward radar constantly monitor the vehicle's surroundings to support safe driving. With a range of advanced safety technologies, including the MI-PILOT2 same-lane driver assistance system for highways and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)2 system, it offers a safe and secure driving experience.1. Google, Android, Google Play, Google Map and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Requires a compatible Android smartphone and an active data plan.2. Equipped on certain trim levels3. Available as an option4. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries.5. The all-new Eclipse Cross is equipped with the following driver assistance systems.- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (ACC)- Around View Monitor (AVM)- Automatic High Beam (AHB)- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)- Cruise Control with speed limiter- Distance warning- Driver Attention Monitor (DAM)- Emergency Lane Assist (ELA)- Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM)- Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA)- Lane Centering Assist (LCA)- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)- MI-PILOT- Occupant Safe Exit Assist (OSEA)- Park Assist- Parking sensors- Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB)- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)- Rearview cameraAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.