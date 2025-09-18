Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the final results from the recently completed highly successful bulk sample from the KT Mine in Arizona.

SBMI announced its acquisition of the KT Mine on July 23, 2025. As part of its due diligence review of KT, the Company took roughly 50 tons from approximately 400 tons of waste material to its mill for later processing into concentrate. Samples from that waste material processed at SBMI's assay lab averaged 0.3 oz/ton gold and ran as high as 1.8 oz/ton gold (see news release of July 23, 2025).

SBMI took other random samples from the concentrate throughout the process. Five such samples were sent to the ISO-accredited Activation Laboratories Ltd. (ActLabs") in Ancaster, Ontario for detailed analysis. ActLabs advised the initial concentrate values for the gold, silver and lead were higher than the maximum values for the tests performed, requiring a different test to determine how high the values were for the gold, silver and lead. And, as said by CEO John A. Carter, "The results are absolutely incredible."

Values for the retested samples returned as high as 809 g/tonne (23.6 oz/ton gold and 959 g/tonne (28 oz/ton) silver, and the lead returned 48%. No significant deleterious elements were found. The complete results will be made available at www.silverbulletmines.com.

These gold and silver values are extremely high but in line with the historical numbers provided by the previous owner of KT. SBMI is currently shipping additional material from the mine to the mill for processing and to produce a concentrate for sale.

In anticipation of these final results the Company has improved access to the site, secured the area and proceeded to open the existing adit. The adit has been timbered to provide access to the vein and the field team occasionally pans for gold from the tunnel along the vein.





Field team efforts to pan for gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/267040_81ad391c4489bac1_001full.jpg

The Company is also working at surface to better define the vein structure, with the vein having been traced for over 1000 feet to date. Samples for assay are being taken throughout the process.





Timbering at the KT Adit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/267040_81ad391c4489bac1_002full.jpg

The Company believes that the KT property as well as the Super Champ Mine provide significant potential to provide high grade gold and silver to its mill for processing for the foreseeable future. In light of this SBMI is working with its engineering group to increase the capacity of its mill and add additional circuits to recover other minerals.

With respect to the Super Champ Mine, the Company is still awaiting the results of a third-party multi-element analysis on the concentrate from material taken from the Super Champ Mine. Upon receipt of such results SBMI will be able to advance the sales process with the Buyer identified on July 9, 2025.

On June 27, 2025 SBMI announced the holder of the convertible promissory note had elected to convert the balance of the note outstanding to equity. The note holder also elected to be paid related interest in common shares of the Company. At that time the total note outstanding was in the amount of $150,000.00, which converted at $0.10 per share to one million five hundred thousand shares. Outstanding interest in the amount of $211,561 converted into 1,410,406 shares at $0.15 per share.

Finally, the Company has issued options to a certain consultant of the Company. The options include 500,000 at thirty cents and 500,000 at forty cents, all of which will expire on February 26, 2026 and vest immediately.

QA/QC

Readers are cautioned samples are random by nature and may not be representative of the remainder of the King Tut vein.

The samples described in the press release of July 23, 2025 as well as that mentioned in this press release were collected from the 400 ton waste pile at the KT Mine. Fifty tons of this material was removed from this stockpile and brought to Silver Bullet's Mill for processing. The samples of the July 23, 2025 press release were analyzed by SBMI at its facility near Globe, Arizona. These samples were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the gold in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at QA/QC Assay Lab - Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

The five additional samples reported in this press release were collected from the same 500 pound sample at SBMI's mill as it ran through the milling process. These samples, primarily concentrates, were collected by Arizona certified assayer Bob Budd. These samples were shipped to the QP, Robert G. Komarechka, who then forwarded them on to Actlabs (a certified ISO9001 lab) in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis. The samples were screened to a -200Mesh and assayed for whole rock and multielement analysis using their 4LITHO package. Assaying for gold was undertaken using their 1A2B-30 analytical package consisting of a fire assay with an AA finish and their 1A3 process for overlimit assays consisting of fire assaying followed by a gravimetric analysis. Overlimit silver analysis were assayed using fire assaying followed by gravimetric analysis.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release.

Mr. Robert Komarechka was not at the site when the samples were collected.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global pathogen; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QC procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the exploration for and the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mining and mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to any buyer of the Company's products; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267040

SOURCE: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.