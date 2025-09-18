Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Partners With a Sanctuary For Injured Animals to Bring Remedy and Hope with its LPT-CBD injection

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce its ongoing collaboration with Freedom Farm, a sanctuary dedicated to rescuing animals that were expelled from the industrial farms as a result of the animals having physical disabilities and other medical conditions. Through this collaboration, Freedom Farm animals that suffer from painful conditions receive compassionate care supported by Innocan's advanced long-acting injectable LPT-CBD analgesic, to help alleviate their pain and significantly improve their well-being.

Among the many animals saved by Freedom Farm, Billy and Dror stand out. Two goats that arrived at the farm with severe skeletal and joint deformities endure chronic pain that makes daily activities and social interaction extremely difficult.

For the past two years, these goats have received compassionate treatment with Innocan's LPT-CBD delivered through a single subcutaneous injection every 6-9 weeks. The treatment was observed to significantly reduce their pain, restore their mobility, and allow them to play and socialize with their animal friends - a transformation that speaks to the profound impact of LPT-CBD. Moreover, no adverse events were noticed, even after such a long period of repeated treatment.

Animals suffering from severe conditions that limit them from performing daily activities and basic functions are often euthanized. Thanks to Innocan's LPT-CBD compassionate care, Billy and Dror regained mobility and social interaction - greatly enhancing their quality of life.

LPT-CBD is a liposomal drug product designed to treat chronic pain through a prolonged release mechanism of synthetic CBD.

Meital Ben Ari, Co-Founder of Freedom Farm stated, "The life of Billy and Dror were completely transformed after engaging with LPT-CBD treatment". "It was clearly visible. The pain caused by their severe disabilities has been significantly alleviated. For two years now, the two have been enjoying their lives, have a good appetite, and are cheerful. To me, this is almost a miracle".

"This initiative reflects our commitment to making a meaningful and sustainable impact not only on the health of companion and farm animals, but also by inspiring a more compassionate world through nurturing the bond between humans and animals", said Iris Bincovich the Chief Executive Officer of Innocan Pharma. "Seeing animals like Billy and Dror regain quality of life is a true reflection of how our science can make a meaningful difference."

Eyal Kalo, Vise President of Research and Development added "The clinical feedback from this compassionate case provides strong support for the long-lasting pain relief and tolerability achieved with LPT-CBD. Together with the extensive pre-clinical data gathered over the years, these results further highlight the significant potential of our technology to transform pain management in animals and humans.

