

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The loonie climbed to a 2-day high of 1.6221 against the euro, 8-day high of 0.9116 against the aussie and near a 2-week high of 107.41 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.6313, 0.9169 and 106.59, respectively. The loonie is seen finding resistance around 1.55 against the euro, 0.88 against the aussie and 110.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News