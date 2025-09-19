

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 0.6600 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6617.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to 10-day lows of 1.7844 and 0.9110 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.7817 and 0.9126, respectively.



The aussie dropped to 97.69 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 97.91.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie edged down to 1.1230 from a recent high of 1.1242.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.65 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie, 95.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News