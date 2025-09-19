Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia's JERAYGO (aprocitentan) approved in Switzerland for the treatment of resistant hypertension

Idorsia receives approval from Swissmedic for JERAYGO (aprocitentan) as the first and only endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

(aprocitentan) as the first and only endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) for the treatment of resistant hypertension. JERAYGO is a new oral antihypertensive therapy - the first systemic hypertension treatment to target a new pathway in over 30 years.

Allschwil, Switzerland - September 19, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces that Swissmedic has granted marketing authorization for JERAYGO (aprocitentan) for the treatment of resistant hypertension in adult patients in combination with at least three antihypertensive medicinal products.1 The recommended dose is 12.5 mg orally once daily. The dose can be increased to 25 mg once daily for patients tolerating the 12.5 mg dose and in need of tighter blood pressure (BP) control.1

Hypertension remains a leading global health challenge and the number one modifiable risk factor for early morbidity and mortality. Despite advances in treatment, many patients still struggle with uncontrolled blood pressure, leaving them at significantly higher risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and premature death.

Approximately 10% of hypertensive patients have resistant hypertension3,4 - defined by uncontrolled blood pressure despite receiving at least three antihypertensive medications from different classes, at optimal doses - underscoring the urgent need for more effective therapies.

Srishti Gupta, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"JERAYGO is the first and only hypertension treatment to target the endothelin pathway, a fundamental yet previously unaddressed driver of disease onset, progression, and complications. This breakthrough reflects nearly 30 years of research at our Swiss laboratories and represents Idorsia's second product approval in our home country. JERAYGO has demonstrated rapid, durable, and clinically significant double-digit blood pressure reduction across a broad spectrum of challenging patient populations, including those with obesity, chronic kidney disease, or type 2 diabetes. I am incredibly proud of our team for achieving this milestone."

Idorsia is engaged in discussions with potential partners to make JERAYGO available to patients across Switzerland and Europe.

For more information on the marketing authorization of JERAYGO in Switzerland, please refer to the Patient Information (https://www.idorsia.ch/dam/jcr:6ab86425-1c61-4631-b1b0-51993774b878/jeraygo-ch-patient-info.pdf) and Information for Healthcare Professionals (https://www.idorsia.ch/dam/jcr:5682de43-e51f-424e-87b8-9ad8dbc9b2f3/jeraygo-ch-info-for-hcp.pdf).

About the Phase 3 PRECISION study1,5

The efficacy of aprocitentan was evaluated in one randomized, double-blind (DB), placebo-controlled Phase 3 multicenter study. Patients with uncontrolled blood pressure (systolic blood pressure [SBP] =140 mmHg) despite the use of at least three antihypertensive medicinal products and following exclusion of pseudo-resistant hypertension (e.g., white coat effect, inappropriate blood pressure measurement, secondary causes of hypertension) were considered to have resistant hypertension. The patients were switched to standardized background antihypertensive therapy consisting of an angiotensin receptor blocker (valsartan 160 mg), a calcium channel blocker (amlodipine 5 or 10 mg), and a diuretic (hydrochlorothiazide 25 mg) throughout the study. Patients with concomitant use of beta-blockers continued this treatment throughout the study, in addition to the standardized background antihypertensive therapy and study treatment. A total of 730 patients received either aprocitentan 12.5 mg, aprocitentan 25 mg, or placebo once daily during the initial 4-week DB treatment (part 1). Thereafter, patients received aprocitentan 25 mg once daily during the 32-week single-blind treatment (part 2). At the end of the 32 weeks, patients were re-randomized to receive either aprocitentan 25 mg or placebo, once daily, during the 12-week double-blind withdrawal (DB-WD) treatment (part 3).

The primary efficacy endpoint was the change in sitting SBP (SiSBP) from baseline to Week 4 during DB treatment (part 1), measured at trough by unattended automated office blood pressure (uAOBP). The key secondary endpoint was the change in SiSBP measured at trough by uAOBP from DB-WD baseline (Week 36) to Week 40 (part 3).

Patients had a mean age of 61.7 years (range 24 to 84 years; 34.1% were = 65 and < 75 years; 9.9% were = 75 years) and 59.5% were male. Patients were White (82.9%), African American (11.2%) or Asian (5.2%). The mean body weight was 97.6 kg (range 46 to 196 kg) and mean BMI was 33.7 kg/m2 (range 18 to 64 kg/m2). Patients had a medical history of type 2 diabetes mellitus (54.1%), ischemic heart disease (30.8%), central nervous system vascular disorders (23.0%), chronic kidney disease stages 3 and 4 (22.2%; 19.3% of patients had eGFR 30-59 mL/min/1.73 m2 and 2.9% had eGFR 15-29 mL/min/1.73 m2), congestive heart failure (19.6%), and sleep apnea syndrome (14.1%). 63.0% of patients had four or more antihypertensive medicinal products.

Key PRECISION findings1,5

Doses of aprocitentan 12.5 and 25 mg showed a statistically significant reduction vs placebo on SiSBP at Week 4. The treatment effect was consistent for sitting diastolic blood pressure (SiDBP). The persistence of the BP-lowering effect of aprocitentan was shown in DB-WD treatment (part 3). In patients re-randomized to placebo, the mean SiSBP increased, whereas in patients re-randomized to aprocitentan 25 mg the mean effect on SiSBP was stable, resulting in a statistically significant difference. The treatment effect was consistent for SiDBP. The effect was also consistent across SBP and DBP measured by ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM) and assessed as daytime, night-time, and 24h periods at Week 4 and Week 40. A substantial proportion (i.e., at least 90%) of the BP-lowering effect was observed within the first two weeks of treatment with aprocitentan. The effect of aprocitentan was consistent across subgroups of age (including patients = 75 years), sex, race (including patients with Black or African American origin), BMI, baseline urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR), baseline eGFR and medical history of diabetes.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions with aprocitentan were edema/fluid retention (mostly peripheral edema) (9.1%, 12.5 mg; 18.4%, 25 mg) and hemoglobin decreased (3.7%, 12.5 mg; 1.2%, 25 mg).

JERAYGO is contraindicated for use in women who are pregnant, breast-feeding, in women of childbearing potential who are not using reliable contraception, patients with severe hepatic impairment, and in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients.

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia's once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ET A and ET B receptors. Aprocitentan is approved as TRYVIO in the US for the treatment of systemic hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives and has been commercially available since October 2024. Aprocitentan is approved as JERAYGO for the treatment of resistant hypertension in combination with at least three antihypertensives in the European Union, the UK, and Switzerland, and a marketing authorization application is under review in Canada.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd has transferred its rights for aprocitentan (including JERAYGO) to Idorsia Investments SARL to allow the repayment of newly created notes issued in connection with the repurchase offer completed in August 2025. More details on the transfer can be found in the press release (https://www.idorsia.com/media/news/news-archive/media-release-details?id=3456188) issued on May 21, 2025 and on the exchange offer in the press release (https://www.idorsia.com/media/news/news-archive/media-release-details?id=3516209) issued on August 27, 2025.

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines - either with in-house capabilities or together with partners - and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

