Freitag, 19.09.2025
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
19.09.25 | 08:06
2,155 Euro
+1,41 % +0,030
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,17509:15
ACCESS Newswire
19.09.2025 08:26 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Exercise of Options, Director Dealing and Issue of Equity

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that it has received notifications from option holders to exercise 2015D options over 111,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of EUR 1.09 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately EUR 120,990 under the Company's 2015 Option Plan (" New Ordinary Shares "). The terms and conditions of the 2015 Option Plan are available on the Company's website .

As part of the above exercise of 2015D options, Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has given notice to exercise options over 30,000 new ordinary shares and Yrjö Wichmann Chief Financial Officer, has given notice to exercise options over 30,000 new ordinary shares. Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director

Holding prior to purchase

Number of ordinary shares

Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company

Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company

Juho Jalkanen

1,112,015

30,000

1,142,015

1.01%

Yrjö Wichmann

98,132

30,000

128,132

0.11%

Admission and Total Voting Rights
Applications will be made to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (" First North" ) maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (" Nasdaq Helsinki ") and on AIM (" AIM "), the market of that name operated by London Stock Exchange plc (the " LSE "). Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to occur on or around 10 October 2025 following issue and registration of the New Ordinary Shares on or around 9 October 2025 (" Registration "). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares.

Following the issuance, the aggregate number of ordinary shares in issue in the Company remains will be 117,065,597. Shares held in treasury by the Company do not confer a right to dividends or other shareholder rights. Following the issuance, the Company will have 4,142,678 shares in treasury and therefore, the total number of voting rights in Faron will be 112,922,919 (the " Number of Shares and Votes "). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify an interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Number of Shares and Votes of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen



+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Juho Jalkanen
Yrjö Wichmann

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Options over ordinary shares

ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Options
Purchase of ordinary shares

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

EUR 1.09
EUR 1.09

30,000
30,000



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price



N/A

e.

Date of the transaction

17 September 2025

f.

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-exercise-of-options-director-dealing-and-issue-of-equity-1075848

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
