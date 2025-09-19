

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China-based Anker Innovations Ltd. is recalling about 481,000 Anker Power Banks as the lithium-ion battery in them can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC.



Anker Innovations reported 33 fire and explosion cases linked to the product, resulting in four minor burn injuries and one instance of major property damage.



The power bank functions as a portable charging device for smartphones, laptops, and tablets, supporting maximum outputs of 22.5W, 7.5W, and 30W.



The recall involves Anker Power Banks with model numbers A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, and A1689.



The impacted products were sold at Best Buy, Target, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, and TikTok, from August 2023 through June 2025 for $30 to $50.



The company urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks. Affected customers can contact the company for either a full cash refund or an Anker gift card redeemable across its product lines.



The company insisted that recalled lithium-ion batteries should not be discarded in household trash, curbside recycling bins, or retail battery collection boxes, as they pose a heightened fire risk and require special disposal.



In recent recalls, Epoca in mid-September has recalled about 110,000 Paris Hilton-branded Mini Beauty Fridges in the U.S. after reports of the appliances overheating and catching fire.



In late June, DR Power Equipment, a unit of Wisconsin-based Generac Power Systems Inc., recalled about 13,200 units of LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs due to a risk of short-circuiting that can cause fires or burns.



