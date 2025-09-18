Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902213 | ISIN: US3741631036 | Ticker-Symbol: GON
Tradegate
19.09.25 | 10:09
1,132 Euro
+1,43 % +0,016
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
GERON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GERON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1211,13211:05
1,1221,13210:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 22:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geron Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported that it has granted equity awards covering an aggregate of 966,000 shares of its common stock, consisting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 644,000 shares of common stock, and restricted stock units ("RSUs") representing an aggregate of 322,000 shares of common stock, to sixteen newly hired employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with Geron.

The stock options and RSUs were granted on September 17, 2025. The stock options have an exercise price of $1.27 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the grant date, have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment of each employee and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. 25% of the RSUs vest on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The equity awards were granted by the Compensation Committee of Geron's Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of Geron's 2018 Inducement Award Plan and the forms of stock option and RSU agreements under the plan.

About Geron
Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other myeloid hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors
Dave Borah, CFA
dborah@geron.com

Media
media@geron.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.