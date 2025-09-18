Anzeige
WKN: 851022 | ISIN: US5260571048
Tradegate
19.09.25 | 11:06
110,00 Euro
-2,46 % -2,78
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 23:48 Uhr
Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights - comparisons to the prior year quarter

  • Net earnings per diluted share of $2.29 ($2.00 excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments)
  • Net earnings of $591 million
  • New orders increased 12% to 23,004 homes
  • Backlog of 16,953 homes with a dollar value of $6.6 billion
  • Deliveries of 21,584 homes - consistent with prior year
  • Total revenues of $8.8 billion
  • Homebuilding operating earnings of $760 million
    • Gross margin on home sales of 17.5%
    • SG&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 8.2%
    • Net margin on home sales of 9.2%
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $178 million
  • Multifamily operating loss of $16 million
  • Lennar Other operating earnings of $62 million
  • Years supply of owned homesites of 0.1 years
  • Controlled homesites of 98%
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion
  • Outstanding borrowings of $1.1 billion under the Company's $3.1 billion revolving credit facility
  • Homebuilding debt to total capital of 13.5%
  • Repurchased 4.1 million shares of Lennar common stock for $507 million

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2025. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $591 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 of $1.2 billion, or $4.26 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains of $99 million on technology investments, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $516 million, or $2.00 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains of $39 million on technology investments and one-time items of $89 million in the Company's Multifamily segment, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion or $3.90 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "Our third quarter results reflect both the continued pressures of today's housing market and the consistency of Lennar's operating strategy. This quarter, we delivered 21,584 homes and recorded 23,004 new orders. Achieving these results required additional incentives, resulting in a reduced average sales price of $383,000, and our gross margin drifted down to 17.5%, while our SG&A expenses came in at 8.2%, reflecting the soft market conditions."

Mr. Miller continued, "While our current results reflect incentives and price adjustments to match market conditions, our scale and technology investments are building the foundation for structural cost efficiencies. Backed by a strong balance sheet and disciplined execution, we remain confident in our ability to build margin as conditions stabilize and to create sustained value."

Jon Jaffe, Lennar's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, added, "During the quarter, we achieved a starts pace and sales pace of 4.4 homes and 4.7 homes per community per month, respectively, as we used targeted incentives, including mortgage rate buydowns, to sustain momentum. Additionally, we carefully managed our inventory levels, ending the quarter with fewer than two completed, unsold homes per active community, which is within our historical range. Inventory turns improved to 1.9 times, and cycle time improved to 126 days, the shortest cycle time we've ever experienced. This reflects the impact of our production-first approach and continued successful negotiations with our trade partners. These efficiency gains, together with our digital marketing and land-management initiatives, position us to deliver consistent volume, support affordability, and drive further improvements in our cost structure."

Mr. Miller concluded, "Interest rates remained elevated throughout the third quarter, but then declined towards the quarter's end. This downward trend, paired with the Fed's recent rate cut, gives us optimism as we head into the fourth quarter. Therefore, we believe that now is a good time to moderate our volume and allow the market to catch up. Accordingly, for the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect new orders of 20,000 - 21,000 homes, deliveries of 22,000 - 23,000 homes, and gross margin of approximately 17.5%, consistent with the third quarter, depending on market conditions."

"Looking ahead, the long-term need for housing remains, and we are committed to meeting affordability, sustaining even-flow production, and lowering costs through efficiency and scale."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2025 COMPARED TO
THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024

As previously announced on February 10, 2025, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes. Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended August 31, 2024.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 9% in the third quarter of 2025 to $8.2 billion from $9.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 9% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries were 21,584 homes in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 21,516 homes in the third quarter of 2024. The average sales price of homes delivered was $383,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $422,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.4 billion, or 17.5%, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 billion, or 22.5%, in the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, gross margins decreased primarily due to a lower revenue per square foot and higher land costs year over year, which were partially offset by a decrease in construction costs, reflecting the Company's continued focus on cost-saving initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $676 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $601 million in the third quarter of 2024. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 8.2% in the third quarter of 2025, from 6.7% in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues and an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $177 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $144 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher profit per locked loan in the mortgage business as a result of higher margins.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $16 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings of $79 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was positively impacted by a $179 million one-time net gain from the sale of assets in the Company's LMV Fund I, partially offset by a one-time $90 million write-down of non-core assets. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $62 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings of $20 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Lennar Other operating earnings for both the third quarter of 2025 and 2024 were primarily related to mark-to-market gains on technology investments.

Tax Rate

In the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, the Company had tax provisions of $191 million and $348 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 24.4% and 23.0%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior period was primarily due to a decrease in tax credits. On July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the "Act") was enacted, introducing various changes to U.S. federal tax law. The Company does not expect the Act to have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2025 and is currently evaluating the potential impact of the Act on its future periods.

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock for $507 million at an average share price of $122.97.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2025:

New Orders

20,000 - 21,000

Deliveries

22,000 - 23,000

Average Sales Price

$380,000 - $390,000

Gross Margin % on Home Sales

Approximately 17.5% - consistent with third quarter

SG&A as a % of Home Sales

7.8% - 8.0%

Financial Services Operating Earnings

$130 million - $135 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; changes in trade policy affecting our business, including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties; changes in U.S and foreign governmental laws, regulations and policies, including retaliatory policies against the United States, that may impact our business and operations; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings or the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land light strategy; any potential subsequent transactions we may enter into following our spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc.; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; possible unfavorable results in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 23, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 19, 2025. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-0176 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

###

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


August 31,


August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Homebuilding

$ 8,253,675


9,045,692


23,381,407


24,357,742

Financial Services

314,195


273,270


889,370


804,713

Multifamily

228,465


93,443


521,966


322,620

Lennar Other

13,943


3,637


26,582


9,489

Total revenues

$ 8,810,278


9,416,042


24,819,325


25,494,564









Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 759,785


1,477,918


2,297,292


3,846,869

Financial Services operating earnings

177,872


144,400


478,635


422,708

Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

(16,471)


78,908


(31,248)


42,795

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

62,498


20,095


(79,680)


(48,417)

Corporate general and administrative expenses

(171,397)


(164,672)


(474,628)


(478,975)

Charitable foundation contribution

(21,584)


(21,516)


(59,549)


(58,004)

Earnings before income taxes

790,703


1,535,133


2,130,822


3,726,976

Provision for income taxes

(190,892)


(347,859)


(520,478)


(859,195)

Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interests)

599,811


1,187,274


1,610,344


2,867,781

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,844


24,600


22,402


31,462

Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 590,967


1,162,674


1,587,942


2,836,319









Basic and diluted average shares outstanding

255,601


270,164


259,540


273,604









Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 2.29


4.26


6.06


10.26









Supplemental information:








Interest incurred (1)

$ 54,868


29,781


128,203


100,056









EBIT (2):








Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 590,967


1,162,674


1,587,942


2,836,319

Provision for income taxes

190,892


347,859


520,478


859,195

Interest expense included in:








Costs of homes sold

45,591


39,021


106,954


121,335

Costs of land sold

-


59


412


345

Homebuilding other income (expense), net

3,707


4,704


10,758


14,298

Total interest expense

49,298


43,784


118,124


135,978

EBIT

$ 831,157


1,554,317


2,226,544


3,831,492



(1)

Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.

(2)

EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


August 31,


August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Homebuilding revenues:








Sales of homes

$ 8,213,580


9,017,627


23,242,401


24,277,158

Sales of land

30,521


19,466


109,042


53,816

Other homebuilding

9,574


8,599


29,964


26,768

Total homebuilding revenues

8,253,675


9,045,692


23,381,407


24,357,742









Homebuilding costs and expenses:








Costs of homes sold

6,779,563


6,989,603


19,070,239


18,855,087

Costs of land sold

41,065


22,720


133,315


43,640

Selling, general and administrative

676,491


600,719


1,981,077


1,798,306

Total homebuilding costs and expenses

7,497,119


7,613,042


21,184,631


20,697,033

Homebuilding net margins

756,556


1,432,650


2,196,776


3,660,709

Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated
entities

10,190


25,220


62,910


54,038

Homebuilding other income (expense), net

(6,961)


20,048


37,606


132,122

Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 759,785


1,477,918


2,297,292


3,846,869









Financial Services revenues

$ 314,195


273,270


889,370


804,713

Financial Services costs and expenses

136,323


128,870


410,735


382,005

Financial Services operating earnings

$ 177,872


144,400


478,635


422,708









Multifamily revenues

$ 228,465


93,443


521,966


322,620

Multifamily costs and expenses

238,791


184,708


566,844


419,580

Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated
entities and other income (expense), net

(6,145)


170,173


13,630


139,755

Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

$ (16,471)


78,908


(31,248)


42,795









Lennar Other revenues

$ 13,943


3,637


26,582


9,489

Lennar Other costs and expenses

45,450


17,176


99,039


53,105

Lennar Other equity in loss from unconsolidated entities and
other

(5,218)


(5,489)


(14,503)


(17,273)

Lennar Other realized and unrealized gains from technology
investments (1)

99,223


39,123


7,280


12,472

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

$ 62,498


20,095


(79,680)


(48,417)



(1)

The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized gains from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


August 31,


August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Blend Labs (BLND)

$ -


2,270


(3,737)


5,921

Hippo (HIPO)

27,754


6,609


(598)


33,795

Opendoor (OPEN)

71,345


(564)


39,638


(16,156)

SmartRent (SMRT)

-


(5,634)


(4,483)


(12,206)

Sonder (SOND)

-


71


(19)


82

Sunnova (NOVA)

124


36,371


(23,521)


1,036


$ 99,223


39,123


7,280


12,472

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)


Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:



East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



Three Months Ended August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

4,770


5,270


$ 1,744,875


2,108,031


$ 366,000


400,000

Central

5,469


5,510


2,072,731


2,202,207


379,000


400,000

South Central

6,413


5,067


1,507,314


1,283,781


235,000


253,000

West

4,926


5,663


2,950,118


3,470,255


599,000


613,000

Other

6


6


3,622


3,225


604,000


538,000

Total

21,584


21,516


$ 8,278,660


9,067,499


$ 383,000


422,000


Of the total homes delivered listed above, 146 homes with a dollar value of $65 million and an average sales price of $446,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 124 homes with a dollar value of $50 million and an average sales price of $402,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2024.



At August 31,


Three Months Ended August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

New Orders:

Active Communities


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

348


293


5,665


4,641


$ 2,034,232


1,891,226


$ 359,000


408,000

Central

464


365


5,555


5,405


2,005,407


2,106,128


361,000


390,000

South Central

411


245


7,055


5,217


1,582,753


1,307,688


224,000


251,000

West

440


378


4,725


5,317


2,814,895


3,254,573


596,000


612,000

Other

1


2


4


7


2,445


2,444


611,000


349,000

Total

1,664


1,283


23,004


20,587


$ 8,439,732


8,562,059


$ 367,000


416,000


Of the total new orders listed above, 104 homes with a dollar value of $57 million and an average sales price of $546,000 represent homes in nine active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 114 homes with a dollar value of $69 million and an average sales price of $606,000 in 10 active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2024.



Nine Months Ended August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

13,757


15,177


$ 5,153,936


6,172,193


$ 375,000


407,000

Central

14,102


13,604


5,399,868


5,412,479


383,000


398,000

South Central

17,317


13,999


4,173,587


3,548,464


241,000


253,000

West

14,351


15,193


8,657,783


9,255,650


603,000


609,000

Other

22


31


14,341


16,385


652,000


529,000

Total

59,549


58,004


$ 23,399,515


24,405,171


$ 393,000


421,000


Of the total homes delivered listed above, 339 homes with a dollar value of $157 million and an average sales price of $463,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 271 homes with a dollar value of $128 million and an average sales price of $472,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2024.



Nine Months Ended August 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

New Orders:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

15,141


13,782


$ 5,498,162


5,701,708


$ 363,000


414,000

Central

15,562


15,396


5,869,567


6,089,912


377,000


396,000

South Central

18,602


14,861


4,362,932


3,760,078


235,000


253,000

West

14,634


15,979


8,701,073


9,929,956


595,000


621,000

Other

21


38


13,993


17,663


666,000


465,000

Total

63,960


60,056


$ 24,445,727


25,499,317


$ 382,000


425,000


Of the total new orders listed above, 346 homes with a dollar value of $186 million and an average sales price of $539,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 234 homes with a dollar value of $134 million and an average sales price of $574,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2024.



At August 31,


2025 (1)


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Backlog:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

4,720


5,115


$ 1,821,044


2,222,250


$ 386,000


434,000

Central

4,862


5,025


1,868,613


2,075,185


384,000


413,000

South Central

4,072


2,757


892,312


694,104


219,000


252,000

West

3,299


4,037


2,066,021


2,753,198


626,000


682,000

Other

-


10


-


2,805


-


280,000

Total

16,953


16,944


$ 6,647,990


7,747,542


$ 392,000


457,000



Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 86 homes with a backlog dollar value of $93 million and an average sales price of $1.1 million represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August 31, 2025, compared to 110 homes with a backlog dollar value of $81 million and an average sales price of $734,000 at August 31, 2024.



(1)

During the nine months ended August 31, 2025, backlog includes 909 acquired homes of which 181, 717 and 11 homes were in the Central, South Central and West homebuilding segments, respectively.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



August 31, 2025


November 30, 2024

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,406,215


4,662,643

Restricted cash

29,928


11,799

Receivables, net

948,295


1,053,211

Inventories:




Finished homes and construction in progress

10,049,466


10,884,861

Land and land under development

1,069,620


4,750,025

Inventory owned

11,119,086


15,634,886

Consolidated inventory not owned

2,258,568


4,084,665

Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned

13,377,654


19,719,551

Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate

6,012,493


3,625,372

Investments in unconsolidated entities

2,648,329


1,344,836

Goodwill

3,442,359


3,442,359

Other assets

1,798,459


1,734,698


29,663,732


35,594,469

Financial Services

3,368,588


3,516,550

Multifamily

1,001,478


1,306,818

Lennar Other

844,603


894,944

Total assets

$ 34,878,401


41,312,781





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$ 1,521,244


1,839,440

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned

1,987,263


3,563,934

Senior notes and other debts payable, net

3,523,766


2,258,283

Other liabilities

2,809,923


3,201,552


9,842,196


10,863,209

Financial Services

2,070,051


2,140,708

Multifamily

116,014


181,883

Lennar Other

98,585


105,756

Total liabilities

12,126,846


13,291,556





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock

-


-

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value

26,153


25,998

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value

3,660


3,660

Additional paid-in capital

5,884,528


5,729,434

Retained earnings

22,107,836


25,753,078

Treasury stock

(5,457,876)


(3,649,564)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,019


7,529

Total stockholders' equity

22,570,320


27,870,135

Noncontrolling interests

181,235


151,090

Total equity

22,751,555


28,021,225

Total liabilities and equity

$ 34,878,401


41,312,781

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



August 31, 2025


November 30, 2024


August 31, 2024

Homebuilding debt

$ 3,523,766


2,258,283


2,263,256

Stockholders' equity

22,570,320


27,870,135


27,412,520

Total capital

$ 26,094,086


30,128,418


29,675,776

Homebuilding debt to total capital

13.5 %


7.5 %


7.6 %







Homebuilding debt

$ 3,523,766


2,258,283


2,263,256

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents

1,406,215


4,662,643


4,037,405

Net homebuilding debt

$ 2,117,551


(2,404,360)


(1,774,149)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)

8.6 %


(9.4) %


(6.9) %



(1)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

Contact:
Ian Frazer
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
