Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2025. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $591 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 of $1.2 billion, or $4.26 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains of $99 million on technology investments, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $516 million, or $2.00 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market gains of $39 million on technology investments and one-time items of $89 million in the Company's Multifamily segment, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 were $1.1 billion or $3.90 per diluted share.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "Our third quarter results reflect both the continued pressures of today's housing market and the consistency of Lennar's operating strategy. This quarter, we delivered 21,584 homes and recorded 23,004 new orders. Achieving these results required additional incentives, resulting in a reduced average sales price of $383,000, and our gross margin drifted down to 17.5%, while our SG&A expenses came in at 8.2%, reflecting the soft market conditions."

Mr. Miller continued, "While our current results reflect incentives and price adjustments to match market conditions, our scale and technology investments are building the foundation for structural cost efficiencies. Backed by a strong balance sheet and disciplined execution, we remain confident in our ability to build margin as conditions stabilize and to create sustained value."

Jon Jaffe, Lennar's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, added, "During the quarter, we achieved a starts pace and sales pace of 4.4 homes and 4.7 homes per community per month, respectively, as we used targeted incentives, including mortgage rate buydowns, to sustain momentum. Additionally, we carefully managed our inventory levels, ending the quarter with fewer than two completed, unsold homes per active community, which is within our historical range. Inventory turns improved to 1.9 times, and cycle time improved to 126 days, the shortest cycle time we've ever experienced. This reflects the impact of our production-first approach and continued successful negotiations with our trade partners. These efficiency gains, together with our digital marketing and land-management initiatives, position us to deliver consistent volume, support affordability, and drive further improvements in our cost structure."

Mr. Miller concluded, "Interest rates remained elevated throughout the third quarter, but then declined towards the quarter's end. This downward trend, paired with the Fed's recent rate cut, gives us optimism as we head into the fourth quarter. Therefore, we believe that now is a good time to moderate our volume and allow the market to catch up. Accordingly, for the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect new orders of 20,000 - 21,000 homes, deliveries of 22,000 - 23,000 homes, and gross margin of approximately 17.5%, consistent with the third quarter, depending on market conditions."

"Looking ahead, the long-term need for housing remains, and we are committed to meeting affordability, sustaining even-flow production, and lowering costs through efficiency and scale."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2025 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024

As previously announced on February 10, 2025, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes. Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended August 31, 2024.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 9% in the third quarter of 2025 to $8.2 billion from $9.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 9% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered. New home deliveries were 21,584 homes in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 21,516 homes in the third quarter of 2024. The average sales price of homes delivered was $383,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $422,000 in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.4 billion, or 17.5%, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 billion, or 22.5%, in the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, gross margins decreased primarily due to a lower revenue per square foot and higher land costs year over year, which were partially offset by a decrease in construction costs, reflecting the Company's continued focus on cost-saving initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $676 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $601 million in the third quarter of 2024. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 8.2% in the third quarter of 2025, from 6.7% in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues and an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $177 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $144 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating earnings was primarily due to higher profit per locked loan in the mortgage business as a result of higher margins.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $16 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings of $79 million in the third quarter of 2024, which was positively impacted by a $179 million one-time net gain from the sale of assets in the Company's LMV Fund I, partially offset by a one-time $90 million write-down of non-core assets. Operating earnings for the Lennar Other segment were $62 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to operating earnings of $20 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Lennar Other operating earnings for both the third quarter of 2025 and 2024 were primarily related to mark-to-market gains on technology investments.

Tax Rate

In the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, the Company had tax provisions of $191 million and $348 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 24.4% and 23.0%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior period was primarily due to a decrease in tax credits. On July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the "Act") was enacted, introducing various changes to U.S. federal tax law. The Company does not expect the Act to have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2025 and is currently evaluating the potential impact of the Act on its future periods.

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 4.1 million shares of its common stock for $507 million at an average share price of $122.97.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2025:

New Orders 20,000 - 21,000 Deliveries 22,000 - 23,000 Average Sales Price $380,000 - $390,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales Approximately 17.5% - consistent with third quarter SG&A as a % of Home Sales 7.8% - 8.0% Financial Services Operating Earnings $130 million - $135 million

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; changes in trade policy affecting our business, including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties; changes in U.S and foreign governmental laws, regulations and policies, including retaliatory policies against the United States, that may impact our business and operations; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings or the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land light strategy; any potential subsequent transactions we may enter into following our spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc.; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; possible unfavorable results in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 23, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 8,253,675

9,045,692

23,381,407

24,357,742 Financial Services 314,195

273,270

889,370

804,713 Multifamily 228,465

93,443

521,966

322,620 Lennar Other 13,943

3,637

26,582

9,489 Total revenues $ 8,810,278

9,416,042

24,819,325

25,494,564















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 759,785

1,477,918

2,297,292

3,846,869 Financial Services operating earnings 177,872

144,400

478,635

422,708 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (16,471)

78,908

(31,248)

42,795 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) 62,498

20,095

(79,680)

(48,417) Corporate general and administrative expenses (171,397)

(164,672)

(474,628)

(478,975) Charitable foundation contribution (21,584)

(21,516)

(59,549)

(58,004) Earnings before income taxes 790,703

1,535,133

2,130,822

3,726,976 Provision for income taxes (190,892)

(347,859)

(520,478)

(859,195) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to

noncontrolling interests) 599,811

1,187,274

1,610,344

2,867,781 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,844

24,600

22,402

31,462 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 590,967

1,162,674

1,587,942

2,836,319















Basic and diluted average shares outstanding 255,601

270,164

259,540

273,604















Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 2.29

4.26

6.06

10.26















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 54,868

29,781

128,203

100,056















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 590,967

1,162,674

1,587,942

2,836,319 Provision for income taxes 190,892

347,859

520,478

859,195 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes sold 45,591

39,021

106,954

121,335 Costs of land sold -

59

412

345 Homebuilding other income (expense), net 3,707

4,704

10,758

14,298 Total interest expense 49,298

43,784

118,124

135,978 EBIT $ 831,157

1,554,317

2,226,544

3,831,492





(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 8,213,580

9,017,627

23,242,401

24,277,158 Sales of land 30,521

19,466

109,042

53,816 Other homebuilding 9,574

8,599

29,964

26,768 Total homebuilding revenues 8,253,675

9,045,692

23,381,407

24,357,742















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 6,779,563

6,989,603

19,070,239

18,855,087 Costs of land sold 41,065

22,720

133,315

43,640 Selling, general and administrative 676,491

600,719

1,981,077

1,798,306 Total homebuilding costs and expenses 7,497,119

7,613,042

21,184,631

20,697,033 Homebuilding net margins 756,556

1,432,650

2,196,776

3,660,709 Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated

entities 10,190

25,220

62,910

54,038 Homebuilding other income (expense), net (6,961)

20,048

37,606

132,122 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 759,785

1,477,918

2,297,292

3,846,869















Financial Services revenues $ 314,195

273,270

889,370

804,713 Financial Services costs and expenses 136,323

128,870

410,735

382,005 Financial Services operating earnings $ 177,872

144,400

478,635

422,708















Multifamily revenues $ 228,465

93,443

521,966

322,620 Multifamily costs and expenses 238,791

184,708

566,844

419,580 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated

entities and other income (expense), net (6,145)

170,173

13,630

139,755 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (16,471)

78,908

(31,248)

42,795















Lennar Other revenues $ 13,943

3,637

26,582

9,489 Lennar Other costs and expenses 45,450

17,176

99,039

53,105 Lennar Other equity in loss from unconsolidated entities and

other (5,218)

(5,489)

(14,503)

(17,273) Lennar Other realized and unrealized gains from technology

investments (1) 99,223

39,123

7,280

12,472 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ 62,498

20,095

(79,680)

(48,417)





(1) The following is a detail of Lennar Other realized and unrealized gains from mark-to-market adjustments on technology investments:







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Blend Labs (BLND) $ -

2,270

(3,737)

5,921 Hippo (HIPO) 27,754

6,609

(598)

33,795 Opendoor (OPEN) 71,345

(564)

39,638

(16,156) SmartRent (SMRT) -

(5,634)

(4,483)

(12,206) Sonder (SOND) -

71

(19)

82 Sunnova (NOVA) 124

36,371

(23,521)

1,036

$ 99,223

39,123

7,280

12,472

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited)

Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:



East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington Other: Urban divisions





Three Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,770

5,270

$ 1,744,875

2,108,031

$ 366,000

400,000 Central 5,469

5,510

2,072,731

2,202,207

379,000

400,000 South Central 6,413

5,067

1,507,314

1,283,781

235,000

253,000 West 4,926

5,663

2,950,118

3,470,255

599,000

613,000 Other 6

6

3,622

3,225

604,000

538,000 Total 21,584

21,516

$ 8,278,660

9,067,499

$ 383,000

422,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 146 homes with a dollar value of $65 million and an average sales price of $446,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 124 homes with a dollar value of $50 million and an average sales price of $402,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2024.





At August 31,

Three Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 348

293

5,665

4,641

$ 2,034,232

1,891,226

$ 359,000

408,000 Central 464

365

5,555

5,405

2,005,407

2,106,128

361,000

390,000 South Central 411

245

7,055

5,217

1,582,753

1,307,688

224,000

251,000 West 440

378

4,725

5,317

2,814,895

3,254,573

596,000

612,000 Other 1

2

4

7

2,445

2,444

611,000

349,000 Total 1,664

1,283

23,004

20,587

$ 8,439,732

8,562,059

$ 367,000

416,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 104 homes with a dollar value of $57 million and an average sales price of $546,000 represent homes in nine active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 114 homes with a dollar value of $69 million and an average sales price of $606,000 in 10 active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2024.





Nine Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 13,757

15,177

$ 5,153,936

6,172,193

$ 375,000

407,000 Central 14,102

13,604

5,399,868

5,412,479

383,000

398,000 South Central 17,317

13,999

4,173,587

3,548,464

241,000

253,000 West 14,351

15,193

8,657,783

9,255,650

603,000

609,000 Other 22

31

14,341

16,385

652,000

529,000 Total 59,549

58,004

$ 23,399,515

24,405,171

$ 393,000

421,000



Of the total homes delivered listed above, 339 homes with a dollar value of $157 million and an average sales price of $463,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 271 homes with a dollar value of $128 million and an average sales price of $472,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2024.





Nine Months Ended August 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 15,141

13,782

$ 5,498,162

5,701,708

$ 363,000

414,000 Central 15,562

15,396

5,869,567

6,089,912

377,000

396,000 South Central 18,602

14,861

4,362,932

3,760,078

235,000

253,000 West 14,634

15,979

8,701,073

9,929,956

595,000

621,000 Other 21

38

13,993

17,663

666,000

465,000 Total 63,960

60,056

$ 24,445,727

25,499,317

$ 382,000

425,000



Of the total new orders listed above, 346 homes with a dollar value of $186 million and an average sales price of $539,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2025, compared to 234 homes with a dollar value of $134 million and an average sales price of $574,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2024.





At August 31,

2025 (1)

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,720

5,115

$ 1,821,044

2,222,250

$ 386,000

434,000 Central 4,862

5,025

1,868,613

2,075,185

384,000

413,000 South Central 4,072

2,757

892,312

694,104

219,000

252,000 West 3,299

4,037

2,066,021

2,753,198

626,000

682,000 Other -

10

-

2,805

-

280,000 Total 16,953

16,944

$ 6,647,990

7,747,542

$ 392,000

457,000





Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 86 homes with a backlog dollar value of $93 million and an average sales price of $1.1 million represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August 31, 2025, compared to 110 homes with a backlog dollar value of $81 million and an average sales price of $734,000 at August 31, 2024.



(1) During the nine months ended August 31, 2025, backlog includes 909 acquired homes of which 181, 717 and 11 homes were in the Central, South Central and West homebuilding segments, respectively.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



August 31, 2025

November 30, 2024 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,406,215

4,662,643 Restricted cash 29,928

11,799 Receivables, net 948,295

1,053,211 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 10,049,466

10,884,861 Land and land under development 1,069,620

4,750,025 Inventory owned 11,119,086

15,634,886 Consolidated inventory not owned 2,258,568

4,084,665 Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned 13,377,654

19,719,551 Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate 6,012,493

3,625,372 Investments in unconsolidated entities 2,648,329

1,344,836 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,798,459

1,734,698

29,663,732

35,594,469 Financial Services 3,368,588

3,516,550 Multifamily 1,001,478

1,306,818 Lennar Other 844,603

894,944 Total assets $ 34,878,401

41,312,781







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,521,244

1,839,440 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 1,987,263

3,563,934 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 3,523,766

2,258,283 Other liabilities 2,809,923

3,201,552

9,842,196

10,863,209 Financial Services 2,070,051

2,140,708 Multifamily 116,014

181,883 Lennar Other 98,585

105,756 Total liabilities 12,126,846

13,291,556







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 26,153

25,998 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,660 Additional paid-in capital 5,884,528

5,729,434 Retained earnings 22,107,836

25,753,078 Treasury stock (5,457,876)

(3,649,564) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,019

7,529 Total stockholders' equity 22,570,320

27,870,135 Noncontrolling interests 181,235

151,090 Total equity 22,751,555

28,021,225 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,878,401

41,312,781

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



August 31, 2025

November 30, 2024

August 31, 2024 Homebuilding debt $ 3,523,766

2,258,283

2,263,256 Stockholders' equity 22,570,320

27,870,135

27,412,520 Total capital $ 26,094,086

30,128,418

29,675,776 Homebuilding debt to total capital 13.5 %

7.5 %

7.6 %











Homebuilding debt $ 3,523,766

2,258,283

2,263,256 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 1,406,215

4,662,643

4,037,405 Net homebuilding debt $ 2,117,551

(2,404,360)

(1,774,149) Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 8.6 %

(9.4) %

(6.9) %





(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

