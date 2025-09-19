

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 199.54 against the pound and 185.77 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 200.57 and 186.71, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 147.20, 173.64 and 106.74 from yesterday's closing quotes of 147.97, 174.45 and 107.29, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to a 9-day high of 97.25 and a 3-week high of 86.49 from Thursday's closing quotes of 97.91 and 87.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 197.00 against the pound, 181.00 against the franc, 145.00 against the greenback, 171.00 against the euro, 105.00 against the loonie, 96.00 against the aussie and 85.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



