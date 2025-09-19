

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 16-year low of 2.0096 against the euro, from an early high of 2.0008.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 2-week low of 0.5855 and a 3-week low of 86.49 from early highs of 0.5892 and 87.16, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 1.1255 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.1230.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.01 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.13 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News