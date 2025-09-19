Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
[19.09.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.09.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,137,633.00
|EUR
|0
|119,480,300.05
|9.8438
|18.09.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|31,280.00
|SEK
|0
|3,092,953.43
|98.8796
