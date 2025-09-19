

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8729 against the euro and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0711 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8690 and 1.0744, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3483 and an 8-day low of 199.37 from early highs of 1.3560 and 200.60, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.06 against the franc, 1.33 against the greenback and 198.00 against the yen.



