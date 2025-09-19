

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States once again vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, following a vote in the Security Council on Thursday.



The negative vote was cast as the 15-member Council held its 10,000th meeting against the backdrop of famine spreading in the besieged enclave and an ongoing Israeli offensive to take full control of Gaza City.



The resolution also demanded the release of all hostages held by Hamas and for Israel to lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and ensure that it is safely distributed to the population - in particular by UN agencies and partners.



The U.S. is one of five permanent members of the Security Council who possesses the right to veto.



Speaking prior to the vote, U.S. representative Morgan Ortagus stated that Washington's opposition to the resolution 'will come as no surprise' as it fails to condemn Hamas or recognize Israel's right to defend itself.



The text also 'wrongly legitimizes the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this Council,' according to Ortagus.



'This resolution also refuses to acknowledge and seeks to return to a failed system that has allowed Hamas to enrich and strengthen itself at the expense of civilians in need,' she said.



The draft was put forward by the Council's 10 non-permanent members.



'Even though this resolution was not adopted today at this 10,000th meeting of the Council, 14 members of this Council have sent a clear message,' said Danish Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen.



'We want to see an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid. We will continue to work for this for however many Council meetings it may take,' she added.



The Gaza war erupted on 2023 October 7 after Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups attacked Israel, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, with 48 still in captivity.



The Security Council first met on the crisis the following day, behind closed doors. Since then, the U.S. has vetoed four other resolutions calling for a ceasefire, most recently in June.



More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since hostilities began, according to the Gaza health authorities.



