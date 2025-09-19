Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pearn Kandola LLP: BP, Cabot Credit Management, and Puma Capital Group Join as Sponsors for Pearn Kandola's Psychological Safety Week

Global leaders support free international initiative to boost workplace inclusion, performance and trust

OXFORD, England, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BP, Cabot Credit Management, and Puma Capital Group today revealed they will join previously announced founding sponsors, The Financial Times, to support Pearn Kandola's Psychological Safety Week, a five-day international initiative designed to help organisations create safer, more effective workplaces.

Pearn Kandola logo (PRNewsfoto/Pearn Kandola LLP)

Committed to creating and fostering safe and inclusive workplaces and partnerships, the sponsorships reflect each organisation's dedication to building innovative, inclusive, and engaging work environments.

Leaders from BP and Cabot Credit Management will also take part in an industry panel during the event, moderated by Professor Binna Kandola OBE, where they will be sharing insights and expertise from their own approaches to fostering and measuring psychological safety at work.

Jill Anderson, Global Diversity and Inclusion Leader, BP, commented:
"At BP, psychological safety is a central pillar of our inclusion strategy. We measure it annually across our global teams and see it as a driver of innovation, engagement and wellbeing. We're delighted to support Psychological Safety Week as sponsors."

Natalie Lakin, HR Business Partner, Cabot Credit Management, commented:
"We are delighted to be joining the very first Psychological Safety Week. At Cabot Credit Management, we take our commitment to psychological safety, inclusion and workplace trust seriously. Our sponsorship and participation in this week's industry panel are all part of that commitment and wanting to be part of discussions which will create meaningful change"

Tarinee Pandey, Chief People Officer, Puma Capital Group, commented:
"At Puma, we believe that people thrive when they feel safe. Safe to speak up, safe to challenge ideas and most importantly, safe to be themselves.

Our people are at the heart of everything we do, so sponsoring Psychological Safety Week was a natural choice for us. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering an inclusive, values-led workplace where trust and openness drive innovation and wellbeing. We look forward to being a part of this important initiative."

Hosted by business psychologists Pearn Kandola, Psychological Safety Week will run from 22-26 September 2025 and is already attracting global momentum with more than 500 organisations set to participate.

Professor Binna Kandola OBE, Co-founder and Senior Partner at Pearn Kandola, commented:
"It's an honour to welcome BP, Cabot Credit Management, and Puma Capital Group as founding sponsors. We've worked closely with each of these brilliant teams - some for decades! - and are thrilled to have their support. The scale of interest in Psychological Safety Week has been overwhelming and shows how essential this topic has become."

What Is Psychological Safety Week?
Taking place from 22-26 September 2025, Psychological Safety Week will feature free online events, downloadable resources, and daily workplace challenges-all designed to help organisations understand and implement psychological safety: the belief that people can speak up, share ideas, and take risks without fear of negative consequences.

What's Happening During the Week?
Participants will gain access to a full programme of free, high-impact resources designed to embed psychological safety across teams and organisations:

  • Daily expert-led live online events
  • Exclusive industry panels (featuring leaders from BP, Cabot Credit Management and The Financial Times)
  • Daily practical challenges to boost trust and communication
  • Shareable digital resources and toolkits

Why It Matters Now
In a world facing ongoing political, technological, and cultural change, psychological safety is a proven foundation for organisational resilience. It empowers people to speak up, take risks and contribute fully without fear of negative consequences.

Join The Movement
Register for free at www.psychologicalsafetyweek.com

About BP
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow.
Learn more: https://www.bp.com/

About Cabot Credit Management
Cabot Credit Management (CCM) is a European market leader in credit management services including debt purchasing, contingency collections, business process outsourcing and litigation. Established in 1998, it has businesses in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal. It's our mission to help every customer back to economic freedom.
Learn more: https://www.cabotcreditmanagement.com/

About Puma Capital Group
Puma Capital Group comprises four businesses focused on delivering long-term sustainable growth for our investors and partners. Together, they manage more than £1 billion in assets, have funded over £3 billion of property developments, and have assisted dozens of businesses across the UK elevate and expand to deliver on their brilliant ideas.

Puma was recently certified as a B Corp, joining the growing movement of companies that are reinventing business for the benefit of all people, communities and the planet. This achievement builds on the company being recognised as one of the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place To Work UK, a Best Workplace for Women, Wellbeing, Development and in the top 100 Best UK Workplace (medium sized).
Learn more: https://www.pumacapitalgroup.co.uk/

About Pearn Kandola
Pearn Kandola LLP is a business psychology consultancy that has been transforming leaders, teams, and organisations globally since 1984. For more than four decades, the firm has worked with global organisations to apply evidence-based insights to make workplaces fairer and more effective.

Learn more: www.pearnkandola.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717706/5519747/Pearn_Kandola_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bp-cabot-credit-management-and-puma-capital-group-join-as-sponsors-for-pearn-kandolas-psychological-safety-week-302561448.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
