

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (NPPNY) and Eli Lilly Japan announced Friday that Eli Lilly Japan has received additional approval for Jaypirca to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia who are resistant to other BTK inhibitors.



This expanded approval of jaypirca, a bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, is based on the positive data from a phase III study dubbed BRUIN-CLL-321.



Under the partnership agreement signed last year, Eli Lilly Japan handles supply of Jaypirca in Japan, while Nippon Shinyaku manages distribution, sales, and related information activities.



