Huawei Cloud: Empowering Customers to Succeed in Global Markets Through Continuous Innovation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Charles Yang, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, delivered a keynote speech. He shared Huawei Cloud's innovative technologies and practices, and shed light on how these are helping global customers achieve business success through digital and intelligent transformation. He said that Huawei Cloud will continue to innovate in technologies and build a comprehensive support system featuring "one global cloud infrastructure and two engines -data and AI", to empower global customers and partners to achieve growth.

In the digital intelligence era, enterprises face complex challenges. Charles Yang introduced Huawei Cloud's four core capabilities that can help enterprises grow. The first is KooVerse, a global cloud infrastructure that offers customers elastic cloud services. Second are data enablement services, which efficiently supply data and unleash data value. Third is a one-stop AI development platform that helps enterprises build AI-native applications with greater ease. Finally, Huawei Cloud brings together the best practices in global intelligent transformation, and provides them through cloud services.

KooVerse: Accelerating global business growth

To meet enterprises' requirements as they expand into global markets, Huawei Cloud offers KooVerse, a global cloud infrastructure, providing enterprises worldwide with access to Huawei Cloud's closest resources. This means enterprises can enjoy elastic, secure, and stable services, all while accelerating their global business growth.

DeFacto, a top fast fashion retailer in Türkiye, provides e-commerce services in over 100 countries and faces the challenge of traffic surging more than 10-fold during promotional seasons. Huawei Cloud's container service, capable of the automatic capacity expansion of 4,000 pods within 30 seconds, has successfully tackled this issue. Furthermore, thanks to the Huawei Cloud KooVerse, DeFacto enjoys a response latency of less than 25 ms locally and 50 ms in Egypt, significantly boosting user satisfaction and order conversion. Since 2023, DeFacto's services have been running stably on Huawei Cloud for 659 days, a testament to Huawei Cloud's commitment to security, stability, and quality.

Data enablement: Rapid data insights drive better-informed decisions

Huawei Cloud provides data enablement services that help enterprises mine data value and transform their data-delay weaknesses into early-decision-making advantages. The resulting data insights help enterprises increase sales and profitability.

Neogrid, a top data intelligence and technology company in Brazil, processes massive amounts of data collected from 2 million active products and 500,000 real-time transactions carried out on POS machines daily. Previously, such data was scattered across different platforms, delaying decision making. Neogrid now uses Huawei Cloud DWS to seamlessly integrate data from across multiple platforms, enhancing data integration efficiency by 40% and analysis efficiency by 50%. This gives Neogrid's customers the ability to obtain the day's data before the end of work and therefore make decisions earlier.

One-stop AI application development platform: Accelerating AI-native applications

Huawei Cloud has been diving deep into industries' core scenarios to better understand customer requirements. Huawei Cloud provides one-stop AI solutions for enterprises through full-stack innovation that encompasses compute, foundation models, and toolchains, helping enterprises build their own models and industry-specific AI applications.

Wanhua Chemical, a global leader in the chemical industry, maintains over 30,000 operating devices on its Yantai campus in Shandong, China. Traditionally, these devices incurred huge maintenance costs each year. However, by employing Huawei Cloud's Pangu Prediction Model, Wanhua Chemical has been able to perform predictive maintenance on over 2,000 key devices, with prediction accuracy exceeding 90%. The company has also used the Pangu Inference Model to build a fault diagnosis system and achieve a 20% reduction in manual inspection time. Furthermore, Wanhua Chemical has built a standard operating procedure (SOP) document review agent on Huawei Cloud's Versatile agent development platform, and this agent improves review efficiency by more than 50%. Huawei Cloud's AI capabilities have been implemented in more than 500 scenarios across over 30 industries, enabling enterprises to leap forward in intelligent transformation.

Co-creating transformation best practices: Enabling enterprises' high-quality global development

Huawei Cloud transforms its experience in digital and intelligent transformation into a replicable reference architecture for the intelligent transition of industries, and provides this to customers through cloud services, enabling high-quality enterprise development.

Changan Automobile has utilized Huawei Cloud's CodeArts to transform its R&D from a waterfall-style methodology to one that is based on a unified platform, thus boosting R&D efficiency by 30%. Huawei has also supported Changan Automobile by working alongside partners like China Unicom to build "One Cloud, One Network, One Platform", driving flexible manufacturing with data. Within this platform, 5G and IoT are used to connect 12,000 devices, helping Changan Automobile interconnect data from across every domain. Furthermore, based on Huawei Cloud's comprehensive data service capabilities, Changan Automobile has constructed a unified data platform, reducing delivery lead time for orders from 21 days to just 15.

Charles Yang highlighted Huawei Cloud's systematic, end-to-end capabilities that span the cloud foundation, technology enablement toolchains, and experiences, as well as its tailored consulting and professional services, and automation tools and platforms. These offerings are rapidly accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. Huawei Cloud is ready to offer its technology, experiences, and services to enterprises worldwide, work alongside them to build a solid cloud foundation that empowers every step of their transformation, and start a historic journey towards the intelligent era.

