Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") has commenced trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol "NXXCF" as of September 18, 2025. The OTC listing makes the Common Shares available to a large group of US investors. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NEXX".

"Listing Nexcel to the OTCQB is a strong endorsement of the Company's positive momentum," said Hugh Rogers, Nexcel CEO. "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market represents another milestone for our Company and reflects our commitment to transparency, growth, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. This achievement enhances our visibility with investors in the U.S. markets and supports our continued momentum as we move through 2025 and beyond."

Per ongoing compliance requirements and in accordance with OTCQB listing standards, Nexcel will file periodic reports, disclosure, and the annual OTCQB certification. United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

